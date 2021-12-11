US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

 U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the 74th annual Thanksgiving turkey pardon of Peanut Butter the turkey in the Rose Garden of the White House November 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In a parallel move, the US State Department announced Friday the blacklisting of 12 officials from China, Uganda, Belarus, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Mexico "for their involvement in gross violations of human rights."

The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions Friday on senior officials and entities in eight countries, with targets ranging from a Chinese firm specializing in facial recognition technology to a giant cartoon studio in North Korea.

