US indicts Ugandan, Kenyan nationals over plot to supply weapons to Mexican drug cartels

The United States has indicted a Ugandan arms trafficker and three other foreign nationals for allegedly conspiring to supply military-grade weaponry to Mexican drug cartels, including the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), one of Mexico’s most violent and prolific transnational criminal organizations.

Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, along with Kenyan national Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, Ugandan national Michael Katungi Mpeirwe, and Tanzanian national Subiro Osmund Mwapinga conspired to illegally supply military-grade weaponry to Mexican drug cartels, and in particular CJNG.

The weaponry included machineguns, rocket launchers, grenades, night vision equipment, sniper rifles, anti-personnel mines, and anti-aircraft weapons.

The defendants allegedly believed that the CJNG intended to use these weapons in furtherance of the illegal trafficking of large shipments of cocaine into the United States. On Feb. 20, 2025, the CJNG was designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization under the Immigration and Nationality Act and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist under Executive Order 13224. Arms sales to transnational criminal organizations like the CJNG are prohibited by virtually every country.

In a series of meetings with individuals claiming to represent the CJNG, Mirchev allegedly agreed to arrange, coordinate, and participate in illegal arms transactions while avoiding detection by international and U.S. law enforcement.

Mirchev allegedly recruited Asumo to corruptly obtain an End-User Certificate (EUC) from a nation that would falsely claim a different end-user for the weapons. Asumo recruited Mpeirwe, who recruited Mwapinga.

Together, they allegedly obtained an EUC from the United Republic of Tanzania authorizing the importation of AK-47s.

As a test shipment, Mirchev and others then exported 50 AK-47 automatic assault rifles and accompanying magazines and ammunition from Bulgaria, using the EUC provided by Asumo, Mpeirwe, and Mwapinga, and intending that the weapons were actually received by the CJNG.

The defendants allegedly continued to conspire to supply drug cartels with even more weaponry, potentially including surface-to-air missiles, anti-aircraft drones, and the ZU-23 anti-aircraft weapon system. Mirchev allegedly created a list of weaponry for the CJNG totaling approximately 53.7 million Euros (approximately $58 million U.S.).

Asumo, Mpeirwe, and Mwapinga allegedly agreed to again provide arms control documents designed to obscure that these weapons were intended for the CJNG.

According to court records, Mirchev was previously implicated in supplying arms to Viktor Bout, who was convicted at trial of conspiring to kill U.S. nationals, conspiring to kill U.S. officers and employees, conspiring to acquire and export anti-aircraft missiles; and conspiring to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization in case 1:08-cr-365 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Mirchev was arrested by Spanish authorities in Madrid on April 8 and is currently pending extradition to the United States. Asumo was arrested by Moroccan authorities in Casablanca on April 8 and is currently in extradition proceedings. Mwapinga was arrested by Ghanaian authorities in Accra on April 8 and was extradited to the United States on July 25. Mpeirwe remains at large. If convicted, each defendant faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Erik S. Siebert, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Louis A. D’Ambrosio, Special Agent in Charge for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Special Operations Division, made the announcement.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided invaluable assistance in securing Mwapinga’s extradition, working in cooperation with the DEA Attaché to U.S. Embassy Accra and key Ghanaian partners, including the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice of Ghana, the Ghana Police Service, and Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission.

This case was investigated by the DEA’s Special Operations Division – Bilateral Investigations Unit. The Hellenic National Police (HNP) in Greece provided substantial assistance in this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Anthony T. Aminoff and Edgardo J. Rodriguez are prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

