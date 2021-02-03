US issues Tanzania travel warning over Covid fears

By BBC More by this Author

The US Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised against all travel to Tanzania.

The health agency has updated Tanzania’s alert to level four, meaning transmission of coronavirus is “high or rising rapidly”.

Forty-one African countries have been listed in level four, the highest category of alert.

“Travellers should avoid all travel to Tanzania. Travel may increase your chance of getting and spreading Covid-19,” part of the advisory says.

It has also told those intending to travel to the East African nation to have a Covid-19 test at least 72 hours before their departure or arrival.

“During travel, wear a mask, stay at least six feet away from people who are not travelling with you, wash your hands often or use hand sanitiser, and watch your health for signs of illness,” the advisory added.

President John Magufuli continues to urge Tanzanians to take precautions against Covid-19, the latest cases of which he blames on travellers bringing it into the country, and has cautioned against taking Covid-19 vaccines.

Tanzania last shared data on Covid-19 with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Africa CDC in May 2020.

Last Thursday, WHO said it was in touch with Tanzania after President Magufuli called for caution against Covid-19 vaccines being developed by Western scientists. The president also said that Tanzania is not planning to impose Covid-19 restrictions or lockdown anytime. He was reacting to a message by Archbishop Jude-Thaddeus Ruwa’Ichi of the Catholic Church in Dar es Salaam to congregants on January 23 that Covid-19 is still at large and that it is unfortunate that churches have abandoned all precautions against being infected during the global pandemic.

The president ordered all churches to reinstate the use of sanitizers, social distancing and handwashing.

In clear reference to the country, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the head of WHO)in Africa, told reporters that Tanzania should prepare to receive the vaccine.

Advertisement

She also added that WHO officials were in touch with Tanzanian officials and that Tanzania should implement measures and prepare for vaccinations. Tanzania is among African countries listed to receive at least two million doses of vaccines through the African Union Initiative.

Background

Speaking during the launch of a public forest in Chato, Geita Region, last Wednesday, President Magufuli said any decision to adopt Covid-19 vaccinations should not be taken lightly. “Vaccinations are dangerous. If the white man was able to come up with vaccinations, he should have found a vaccination for Aids by now; he would have found a vaccination of tuberculosis by now; he would have found a vaccination for malaria and cancer by now.”

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com