US man shoots daughter dead after mistaking her for intruder

Gun violence remains common in the US. PHOTO/COURTESY

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Both parents could be heard frantically begging their daughter to wake up, according to local newspaper.

A man in Ohio shot dead his own 16-year-old daughter after mistaking her for an intruder breaking into the family home, local police said Thursday. 

