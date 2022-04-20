US police shoot intruder at Peru ambassador residence

A man who broke into the compound of Peru’s ambassador in Washington and smashed windows with an iron bar was shot dead Wednesday by Secret Service officers, police said.

Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said Ambassador Oswaldo de Rivero and his wife were in the residence in a quiet upscale neighborhood when the unidentified man began breaking the windows shortly before 8 am.

Police were called and uniformed officers of the Secret Service, which protects the White House and embassies in the US Capital, arrived on the scene.

They attempted to stop the man, described as a young adult, with non-lethal tasers but that failed, and then shot the man.

He died at the scene, Contee said.

The man did not gain entrance to the residence, and no one inside was injured, he said.

"We don't know who this individual is. We don't know why this person was on the ambassador's residential property," Contee told reporters.

"It does not appear that anyone knows who this person was . . .He was smashing out windows all around the property."

The officers involved were taken to the hospital for examination for unclear reasons.

"No injuries reported to officers," the Secret Service said in a brief statement.

