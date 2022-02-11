US rapper Snoop Dogg sued for sex assault

Rapper Snoop Dogg attends the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Press Conference at the convention Center, in Los Angeles, California, on February 10, 2022. PHOTO / AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The self-styled gangsta rapper, who is due to play Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, is alleged to have forced the unnamed woman to perform oral sex on him in 2013 while he was filming the "Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network" television show.

Rapper Snoop Dogg is being sued in California by one of his former dancers who claims he and a colleague sexually assaulted her several years ago.

