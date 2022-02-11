US rapper Snoop Dogg sued for sex assault

Rapper Snoop Dogg is being sued in California by one of his former dancers who claims he and a colleague sexually assaulted her several years ago.

The self-styled gangsta rapper, who is due to play Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show, is alleged to have forced the unnamed woman to perform oral sex on him in 2013 while he was filming the "Snoop Dogg's Double G News Network" television show.

In court documents filed in California, "Jane Doe" says Snoop burst into a restroom when she was unwell and forced himself on her.

"While Plaintiff was on the toilet, Defendant SNOOP DOGG opened the door to the bathroom," the lawsuit says.

"He then shut the door with him between the door and Plaintiff on the toilet."

The document details how Snoop then assaulted "Jane Doe".

"Plaintiff was panicked and terrified. She further recalled Defendant SNOOP DOGG's criminal history including his alleged gang affiliation... and reluctantly complied."

The suit also details how Bishop Don "Magic" Jaun, whom it characterises as Snoop Dogg's "spiritual adviser," had earlier allegedly forced the plaintiff to perform oral sex on him.

The February 9 filing requests unspecified "monetary and punitive" damages, alleging violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, sexual battery, and sexual assault.

TMZ reported that Snoop Dogg has denied the claims.

The suit was lodged on the day that the rap mogul announced he had bought Death Row Records, the label that launched his career.

"I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value," the 50-year-old said in a Wednesday statement.

"It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me."

Born Calvin Broadus Jr. near Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg has had several brushes with the law, including convictions for drug and weapons offences.

The rapper was charged with first degree murder in 1993 over an alleged gang killing. He was acquitted.

Often accused of misogyny, Snoop Dogg's public image has softened in recent years, and he now appears on mainstream television, advertising, amongst other things, beer.

The lawsuit may complicate his scheduled appearance at Sunday's Super Bowl half time show.