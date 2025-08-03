What are the new tariff rates Trump set on US imports from dozens of countries?

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday new tariffs of up to 41% on goods imported from dozens of countries, again citing emergency powers he says he is using to shrink the country's trade deficits with many of its trade partners.
Here are the new adjusted reciprocal tariff rates levied on U.S. importers that Trump announced ahead of his August 1 deadline for negotiated trade agreements, listed in alphabetical order by country of origin.
Imports from some countries, like Brazil, are facing additional tariffs that stack on top of the reciprocal tariffs listed below.
Afghanistan
15%
Algeria
30%
Angola
15%
Bangladesh
20%
Bolivia
15%
Bosnia and Herzegovina
30%
Botswana
15%
Brazil
10%
Brunei
25%
Cambodia
19%
Cameroon
15%
Chad
15%
Costa Rica
15%
Côte d`Ivoire
15%
Democratic Republic of the Congo
15%
Ecuador
15%
European Union
0%–15%
Equatorial Guinea
15%
Falkland Islands
10%
Fiji
15%
Ghana
15%
Guyana
15%
Iceland
15%
India
25%
Indonesia
19%
Iraq
35%
Israel
15%
Japan
15%
Jordan
15%
Kazakhstan
25%
Laos
40%
Lesotho
15%
Libya
30%
Liechtenstein
15%
Madagascar
15%
Malawi
15%
Malaysia
19%
Mauritius
15%
Moldova
25%
Mozambique
15%
Myanmar (Burma)
40%
Namibia
15%
Nauru
15%
New Zealand
15%
Nicaragua
18%
Nigeria
15%
North Macedonia
15%
Norway
15%
Pakistan
19%
Papua New Guinea
15%
Philippines
19%
Serbia
35%
South Africa
30%
South Korea
15%
Sri Lanka
20%
Switzerland
39%
Syria
41%
Taiwan
20%
Thailand
19%
Trinidad and Tobago
15%
Tunisia
25%
Turkey
15%
Uganda
15%
United Kingdom
10%
Vanuatu
15%
Venezuela
15%
Vietnam
20%
Zambia
15%
Zimbabwe
15%