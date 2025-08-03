What are the new tariff rates Trump set on US imports from dozens of countries?

Hello

U.S. President Donald Trump boards Air Force One on his way to New Jersey from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., August 1, 2025. PHOTO/REUTERS 

By  Reuters

News agency

Thomson Reuters

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday new tariffs of up to 41% on goods imported from dozens of countries, again citing emergency powers he says he is using to shrink the country's trade deficits with many of its trade partners.

Here are the new adjusted reciprocal tariff rates levied on U.S. importers that Trump announced ahead of his August 1 deadline for negotiated trade agreements, listed in alphabetical order by country of origin.

Imports from some countries, like Brazil, are facing additional tariffs that stack on top of the reciprocal tariffs listed below.

Afghanistan

15%

Algeria

30%

Angola

15%

Bangladesh

20%

Bolivia

15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina

30%

Botswana

15%

Brazil

10%

Brunei

25%

Cambodia

19%

Cameroon

15%

Chad

15%

Costa Rica

15%

Côte d`Ivoire

15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo

15%

Ecuador

15%

European Union

0%–15%

Equatorial Guinea

15%

Falkland Islands

10%

Fiji

15%

Ghana

15%

Guyana

15%

Iceland

15%

India

25%

Indonesia

19%

Iraq

35%

Israel

15%

Japan

15%

Jordan

15%

Kazakhstan

25%

Laos

40%

Lesotho

15%

Libya

30%

Liechtenstein

15%

Madagascar

15%

Malawi

15%

Malaysia

19%

Mauritius

15%

Moldova

25%

Mozambique

15%

Myanmar (Burma)

40%

Namibia

15%

Nauru

15%

New Zealand

15%

Nicaragua

18%

Nigeria

15%

North Macedonia

15%

Norway

15%

Pakistan

19%

Papua New Guinea

15%

Philippines

19%

Serbia

35%

South Africa

30%

South Korea

15%

Sri Lanka

20%

Switzerland

39%

Syria

41%

Taiwan

20%

Thailand

19%

Trinidad and Tobago

15%

Tunisia

25%

Turkey

15%

Uganda

15%

United Kingdom

10%

Vanuatu

15%

Venezuela

15%

Vietnam

20%

Zambia

15%

Zimbabwe

15%

