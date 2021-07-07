White House calls Haiti president's assassination 'horrific'

By AFP More by this Author

The White House on Wednesday called the assassination of Haiti's president Jovenel Moise "horrific" and said the United States was ready to help in the investigation.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the killing by still unidentified assailants a "horrific attack, this tragic attack."

"We will be helpful in any way to the people of Haiti, to the government of Haiti if there's an investigation," she said, adding that the White House was "still gathering information" and that President Joe Biden would be briefed on the incident shortly.

EU warns against 'spiral of violence'

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Wednesday said he was "shocked" by the assassination of Moise and warned it could further destabilise the Caribbean nation.

"This crime poses a risk of instability and a spiral of violence. The perpetrators of this assassination must be found and brought to justice," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

In this file photo Pope Francis (C) listens to Haitian President Jovenel Moise (L) while his wife Martine Marie Etienne Joseph smiles, during a private audience on January 26, 2018 at the Vatican. PHOTOS/ AFP

Dominican Republic closes border

The Dominican Republic on Wednesday shuttered its border with Haiti after the assassination.

The countries share a 380-kilometer (240-mile) border on the island of Hispaniola, and defense ministry spokesman Ceinett Sanchez told AFP its closure would be "immediate."

Dominican President Luis Abinader condemned the killing, saying on Twitter the crime "undermines the democratic order in Haiti and the region."

He offered condolences to the family of Moise and his wife Martine, who was wounded, and to the Haitian people.

Local media said Abinader had summoned military leaders to analyze the situation on the island.

Haitian Prime Minister Claude Joseph said Moise was assassinated at his home in the early morning hours by foreigners who spoke English and Spanish.

Martine Moise was taken to hospital.

The United States condemned the killing a