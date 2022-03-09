White US policeman cleared of beating unarmed Black man

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The city of San Francisco has already paid out $700,000 in a civil settlement to Dacari Spears for the 2019 beating by officer Terrance Stangel.

A white police officer who beat an unarmed Black man with a baton as he lay on the ground has been cleared of assault, in the latest case to throw a spotlight on how US police use force.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.