WHO experts say repeated Covid boosters not a viable strategy

President Museveni pictured taking his Covid-19 vaccine booster dose in Rwakitura, Western Uganda on January 4, 2022.  

  • But protection against severe disease, which is what the jabs were especially intended to do, "is more likely to be preserved".

An expert group created by the World Health Organization to assess the performance of Covid-19 vaccines said simply providing fresh jabs of existing Covid vaccines as new strains of the virus emerge was not the best way to fight the pandemic.

