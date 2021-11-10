WHO looking forward to oral, nasal Covid vaccines

Pediatric doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The WHO has only given emergency use authorisation to seven Covid-19 vaccines.

The World Health Organization's chief scientist said Tuesday she was looking forward to the "second generation" of Covid-19 vaccines, which could include nasal sprays and oral versions.

