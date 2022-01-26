WHO says risk related to Omicron remains very high

A health worker inoculates a child with the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Lima, Peru. The risk level related to the Omicron variant remains very high, the WHO said late Tuesday. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The report said Omicron continued to increase its dominance globally over the other variants of concern.
  • The WHO said that of samples collected in the last 30 days that have been sequenced and uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative, Omicron accounted for 89.1 per cent.

The risk level related to the Omicron variant remains very high, the WHO said late Tuesday, with the numbers of new Covid-19 cases hitting another record high last week.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.