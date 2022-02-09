WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

World Health Organisation chief Dr Tedros Adhanom

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Vaccine inequity is the biggest moral failure of our times and people and countries are paying the price, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said. 

The WHO urged rich countries Wednesday to pay their fair share of the money needed for its plan to conquer Covid-19 by urgently contributing $16 billion.

