WHO warns of massive syringe shortfall in 2022

Nurse practitioner Sarah Rauner fills a syringe with the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to be administered to children from 5-11 years old are seen at the Beaumont Health offices in Southfield, Michigan on November 5, 2021. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The shortages are the result of Covid-19 vaccine campaigns, with billions more syringes than normal being used worldwide, badly denting global supplies.  

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday there could be shortfall of up to two billion syringes in 2022, which threatens to hamper vaccine efforts globally is production does not improve.

