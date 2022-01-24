World can end Covid emergency this year, says WHO chief

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gives a press conference on December 20, 2021 at the WHO headquarters in Geneva. PHOTO/AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • To do so, countries need to work harder to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatment, track the virus and its emerging variants, and keep restrictions in place, he warned.

The head of the World Health Organization said on Monday that the planet can end the Covid-19 emergency this year, although the virus last week killed someone every 12 seconds.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.