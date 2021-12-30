World tops one million new daily Covid cases 

Healthcare workers conduct tests at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Dan Paul Plaza on December 29, 2021 in Miami, Florida. PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A Covid "tsunami" threatens to overwhelm healthcare systems, the World Health Organization warned on Wednesday.

The number of daily new Covid cases worldwide has crossed one million for the first time since the pandemic began two years ago, according to an AFP tally Thursday.
The figures for 23-29 December, the highest since the virus first emerged at the end of 2019, are based on tolls given daily by health authorities in each country.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.