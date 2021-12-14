Yemen child killed by celebratory gunfire after football win

A child was killed and dozens of people injured by celebratory gunfire in Yemen's capital after a youth team defeated Saudi Arabia in a football tournament, an official said Tuesday.

Supporters across the war-torn country, including in rebel- and government-held areas, took to the streets on Monday night after Yemen's under-15 side secured the West Asian Football championship with victory in the Saudi city of Dammam.

In Sanaa, which is under the control of the Huthi rebels, heavy celebratory gunfire killed one child, a medic at hospital told AFP.

"A four-year-old girl was killed and 36 people were injured," said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

An AFP correspondent in Sanaa said that shooting and celebrations lasted well into the night, with many on the streets honking their cars and letting off fireworks.

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg offered a "warm congratulations" on the win.

"Heartwarming to see the unity, joy and celebrations across the country," he tweeted.