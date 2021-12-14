Yemen child killed by celebratory gunfire after football win

Yemeni fans gather at a stadium to watch on a screen the West Asian Junior Championships Cup football match between Yemen and Saudi Arabia, in the Huthi-held Yemeni capital Sanaa on December 13, 2021.PHOTO/ AFP

By  AFP

A child was killed and dozens of people injured by celebratory gunfire in Yemen's capital after a youth team defeated Saudi Arabia in a football tournament, an official said Tuesday.
Supporters across the war-torn country, including in rebel- and government-held areas, took to the streets on Monday night after Yemen's under-15 side secured the West Asian Football championship with victory in the Saudi city of Dammam.

