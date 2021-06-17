Zambia’s founding president, Kaunda dies at 97- reports

By Agencies More by this Author

Zambia's founding president, Kenneth Kaunda died Thursday at the age of 97 at a military hospital in Lusaka where he was being treated for pneumonia.

"I am sad to inform (members) we have lost Mzee. Let’s pray for him," his son Kambarage said on the late president's Facebook page.

Kaunda who led Zambia into independence from Britain, ruling the country from 1964 until 1991 died had been admitted at Maina Soko military hospital on Monday.

Earlier, his administrative assistant Rodrick Ngolo had dismissed reports that Kaunda had been infected with Coronavirus.

"He is being treated for pneumonia but he doesn't have Covid," he said.

"The problem of pneumonia comes up regularly and each time you hear he is in hospital, it's because of pneumonia," he had added in an interview with AFP.

Kaunda, popularly known by his initials KK, was head of the main nationalist party, the left-of-centre United National Independence Party (UNIP) which led the country to freedom from British colonial rule.

The landlocked southern African country has enjoyed relative stability since its first multi-party elections in 1991, when Kaunda was defeated.

Zambia's founding president Kenneth Kaunda in dates

April 28, 1924: Kaunda is born at Lubwa mission in the north of the British colony of Northern Rhodesia, the youngest of eight children of a Presbyterian minister.

1951: Ends his teaching career to work for the anti-colonial Northern Rhodesian African National Congress.

1953: Kaunda is elected the party's secretary general and launches non-violent campaigns for black majority rule that see him jailed for two months in 1955.

1958: Founds the breakaway Zambian African National Congress which is banned, returning Kaunda to prison. It becomes the United National Independence Party (UNIP) and Kaunda takes over when he leaves jail in 1960.

1964: Britain grants independence and the UNIP wins elections. As president, Kaunda installs a state-dominated economy and single-party rule.

1991: Kaunda calls Zambia's first multi-party elections, losing to Frederick Chiluba from the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD).

1997: Kaunda is jailed in connection with an alleged coup plot against Chiluba. The charges are dropped the following year and he is released.

1999: Ruling on a MMD petition, a judge strips him of Zambian citizenship because his parents are from Malawi. The case is withdrawn the following year and he regains Zambian citizenship.

2000: Aged 75, he hands over the UNIP leadership.

2002: Starts a two-year fellowship as African president-in-residence at Boston University in the United States.

2014: Hospitalised and treated reportedly for fatigue.

2015: Admitted in hospital for an undisclosed illness.

June 17 2021: Kaunda dies at the age of 97 after admission to a military hospital.