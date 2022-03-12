Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda dies at 85

Former Zambian president Rupiah Banda addresses media representatives in Lusaka on March 15, 2012. FILE PHOTO / AFP

By  MICHAEL CHAWE

What you need to know:

  • Mr Banda had asked Zambians to pray for him the last few days he appeared in public, mostly as he was visited by incumbent President Hichilema

Zambia’s fourth president Rupiah Banda, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2020, died late Friday at his home in the capital Lusaka.
He was 85.
Andrew Banda, his son, told a local radio station that his father passed on after a struggle with the disease for which he underwent chemotherapy before going public with the condition.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.