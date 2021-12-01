Zambia's Hichilema urged to walk the talk after 'slow' start

Hichilema has vowed to revive the economy, root out graft and woo back investors to Africa's second copper producer. PHOTO | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A self-made businessman, Hichilema centred his campaign on economic restructuring.
  • The 2022 budget he presented to parliament at the end of October was well-received among investors and creditors -- reassured by promised fiscal reforms, spending cuts and debt transparency.

The August election of Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, which he won by a landslide, was widely hailed as a milestone for African opposition movements.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.