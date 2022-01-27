Zimbabwe fears xenophobic attacks against its nationals in SA

Undocumented Zimbabwean nationals are rounded up by the South African National Defence Forces. Zimbabwe has warned its citizens in South Africa to be vigilant after some local groups launched campaigns against foreign nationals in that country, whom they accuse of depriving them of economic opportunities. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  KITSEPILE NYATHI

What you need to know:

  • South Africa is battling an influx of illegal immigrants, especially from Zimbabwe, who are running away from economic hardships and political instability.

Zimbabwe has warned its citizens in South Africa to be vigilant after some local groups launched campaigns against foreign nationals in that country, whom they accuse of depriving them of economic opportunities.

