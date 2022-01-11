Zimbabwe's security minister fired for misbehaviour

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday sacked his state security minister Owen Ncube for "inappropriate" behaviour, his office announced.

In a terse statement Mnangagwa's office said the president "removed (Ncube) with immediate effect for conduct inappropriate for a minister of government".

No further details were given.

Appointed minister in 2018, Ncube was widely seen as a close ally of the president.

In 2019 he was placed under US sanctions over the government's crackdown on protests and the opposition.