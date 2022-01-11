Zimbabwe's security minister fired for misbehaviour

Zimbabwe state security minister Owen Ncube. Photo | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Last year Britain slapped sanctions on him and three other Zimbabwean officials following the deaths of more than a dozen people protesting against Mnangagwa's regime.

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Monday sacked his state security minister Owen Ncube for "inappropriate" behaviour, his office announced.

