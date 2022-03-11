Zuma investigator named South Africa's chief justice

Raymond Zondo was Thursday named chief justice of South Africa's apex court. Photo | AFP

  • Zondo was already deputy chief justice, but his promotion to the top spot on the Constitutional Court came after lengthy, televised interviews last month with other leading candidates.

Raymond Zondo, whose three-year investigation detailed rampant corruption under former president Jacob Zuma, was Thursday named chief justice of South Africa's apex court.

