Africa needs more fake prophets

Uganda’s more prominent Pentecostal pastors have been avoiding one name and one story as you avoid a plague.

The name is TB Joshua (RIP) of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, whose exposure is so far this year the biggest story in their spiritual bubble.

Call him a prophet, as the Nigerian fancied, but Pastor TB Joshua fully exemplified everything that is wrong with the religious cults that African con men have packaged in different shades of Pentecostal/Born Again evangelism and revivalism.

Some come complete with dubious bible college doctorates and high political connections. Joshua had his share of African presidents.

Their prayer sessions are a performance art heavily loaded with fraud, but pretending to be powered by the Holy Spirit.

At those sessions, aided or unaided by sound, lighting and mind-altering drugs, like the witchdoctor-cum-spiritualist, the pastor typically works out the moments when to apply his gimmicks or heighten the dramatic effects to make his clients/congregation believe that a supercharged spiritual presence has taken over. Coherent language is sometimes replaced by ‘tongues’.

The charisma of the pastor, the cult leader, is central. In his presence, at his command, miracles will (supposedly) happen. Divine healing of the sick will (supposedly) take place. The journey of the congregation to great wealth will begin. The bigger the lies he tells, the more thunderous the clapping.

Before he died in 2021, TB Joshua had so mastered and promoted his craft that people from different parts of the world travelled to Nigeria to have the miracles to transform their lives performed.

By dedicating some time to the relevant scholarship, or by sheer rational reasoning, some of us knew already that TB Joshua had to be a fraud. Debunking him was not big news. What is shocking is the scale, the horrendous wickedness the man blended with the standard lies and theatrics of his trade.

It is this gross criminality that the BBC documentary, “World of Secrets – the Disciples”, has exposed.

Joshua manipulated and threatened many of his female disciples into non-consensual sex. Some were raped. Abortions were performed on command.

A regime of extreme control generating pathological fear reigned over Joshua’s subjects to the extent that a disciple was horrified at the very thought of trying to escape, let alone telling her story when Joshua was alive.

Many people are hostage to the idea of mythical powers that make miracles happen.

It does not matter whether those powers are spirits in Maama Fina’s traditional African frame, or in the Christian (Holy Spirit) mental matrix where the cults of Kayanja, Kakande, Serwadda, Mbonye, Bugingo et al are variously moulded. The principle is the same. And the tricks and mind control they use are often very similar, even as the pastors swear to be Maama Fina’s irreconcilable enemies. All of them deal in fake miracles, but they accuse each other of being false prophets.

TB Joshua had a following many times bigger than any Ugandan pastor, and, as expected, he was very rich. If these pastors highlighted his exposure, they would inevitably invite comparison and questions regarding their own positions.

In short, they may not necessarily equal Joshua’s criminality, but when they promote themselves as (demon) exorcists and performers of miracles, are they in principle not as fraudulent as TB Joshua?

Because we are the least educated continent, Africans will probably (and perhaps should) seek and breed more prophets like Joshua. Before we get nauseated by their dizzy pretenses, we may never feel the need for a more rational contemplation of our universe.