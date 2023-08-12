Africa’s Christianity goes pagan

Last Sunday, in Bells for Africa’s God, I cited how the drop in sales of church bells in Europe and the rise of sales in Africa showed researchers that Christianity was declining in Europe and spreading in Africa. Is this to be celebrated?

By whatever name or title you call Him, the Abrahamic God was a totalitarian Deity. He was warlike and sometimes utterly ruthless. Absolutely intolerant of alternative gods, the only punishment He properly understood was death to their worshippers.

Although endowed with infinite magical power, He sadistically modelled and positioned man for potential disobedience and conflict. However, God was subsequently somewhat tamed by a relatively moderate ‘Son’, Jesus, born of God’s mortal ‘partner’, Mary. Their real life experiences in a world where humans suffer gave God the softer attributes of compassion, mercy and greater socio-centric humaneness.

But in John’s apocalyptic phantasmagoria, Revelation, God’s old malevolence is more or less restored, with images of torture and extermination on an industrial scale waiting for non-believers in Hell, and slave-bond adoration by believers in Heaven.

For centuries in the pre-Christian Judaic era, through the Christian period before Mohamed and after the introduction of Islam; in that general area covering the Middle East, the Mediterranean, much of Europe and North Africa; wherever there had been close contact with this God, there have risen ugly religious rivalries and savage conflict, often involving the political machinations and military action of empires.

It is battles with Western philosophical and scientific ideas over the last 200 years or so that have significantly exhausted God and relegated Him to a state of ‘rest’, which adds an interesting nuance to the zeitgeist of our times.

The thirst for a God who is active and has magical power is not necessarily universally quenched. It survives in different forms, even in advanced societies, but it is most pronounced in Africa and other underdeveloped societies.

Admittedly, it is hard to grasp the concept of a self-made and self-driven universe; or how a human soul is integral with (and is inseparable from) one’s biology, and is therefore doomed to expire when the body dies. Or how all other states of human existence are apparitions and dreams created in the living brain and have no autonomous reality of their own.

Instead of struggling to understand and internalise these concepts, Africans often relieve themselves of the complexity and difficulties of their existence and seek easy answers from the world of the spirits, where they generally believe an active and powerful God also belongs.

So, as European man increasingly perceives God at ‘rest’, the African increasingly ‘paganises’ the deity.

Strictly speaking, their perceptions are so different we could say they are referring to separate gods.

The pastor, who is now everywhere in both posh and makeshift churches in the suburbs, or on upper floors in your arcades, and scattered all over your urban streets, bombarding passers-by with hollow sermons through his PA loudspeakers; this seemingly ridiculous figure, promising all kinds of impossible divine interventions, is in business only because many Africans still visualise God, not resting, but in His ancient cross-pagan guise of Creator, King, Super Magician and Maker of Destinies.

Like the Italian bell makers, the God-less Chinese who make all those amplifiers and loudspeakers for our street preachers are happy.





And the rulers of Africa’s failing states are greatly relieved when they see their citizens dancing, clapping and getting high in that groove, not demanding from the State, but paying their pastor for the Holy Spirit to bring them miracles.