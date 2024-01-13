Ankole bishop’s sermon was reactionary

Africa, the least literate, the poorest, the most backward and worst governed continent on the planet, is also the most fertile ground for fabricating stories about God’s works, even though the Great Divine is in a state of rest, saying nothing, doing nothing; be it good, be it evil.

A person like the late Mother Theresa of Calcutta could do her saintly work, and a monster like the late Pastor/Prophet TB Joshua of Nigeria could perpetrate his sexual violations and other crimes, uninterrupted by God.

Our political affairs are the same. God did not stir when the Russian barbarian, Vladimir Putin, started bombing Ukraine. And He has remained motionless throughout the horrific conflict between Hamas and the Israeli army.

Similarly, He is unaffected as all sorts of men and women design, conspire, stock tear gas and prepare to whip their rivals and trample the citizens in several elections around the world this year.

The Ankole Diocese bishop reads the evidence differently. It seems that the bishop, Assoc. Prof. Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa, has been looking at some antiquated texts and made a construct of God who literally manipulates people. Like the gods we encounter in primitive religion.

If the New Vision of January 2 reported correctly from his New Year’s Day sermon at St James’ Cathedral Ruharo, Bishop Mwesigwa asked Ugandans not to worry about who will take over from President Museveni, because God has a better plan for Uganda.

The bishop instead challenged Ugandans to use the prevailing environment to develop their areas and families.

This is disingenuous. It is loose talk similar to the poison typically sprayed by government functionaries like RDC’s to keep the populace resigned and docile.

When President Museveni and his comrades could still claim to be revolutionaries 40 years ago, I suspect they would regard the bishop’s talk ‘reactionary’.

Now, of course, the sermon is another sweet melody in the ears of the former revolutionaries.

Before they were corrupted by an excess of power, or indeed before they got into power, they understood clearly that it was not worthwhile to simply change rulers, and that it was almost impossible to achieve radical change without struggling.

Not all struggles are violent, but in Museveni’s ideological orientation, even struggles as violent as his 1981-86 Bush War were justified to go beyond a mere ‘change of guard’.

Pacifists were feeble, ineffectual, and despised.

Bishop Mwesigwa conveniently avoids looking in that direction. It is understandable. He divulges that the government (using taxpayers’ money) gave his diocese a tractor and a wet mill processor. And the full list may be much longer. How many other dioceses have received so much?

The other bishops also have taxpayer-financed SUV’s, but how many dioceses have roads as well maintained as in Bishop Mwesigwa’s?

The bishop therefore has no hunger for rocking the status quo. Perhaps that is why he evasively urged Ugandans to fight corruption and selfishness in their society, rather than in government.

But tell us, Bishop and Professor, if it is God giving Ugandans eight years of Milton Obote, eight of Idi Amin, another five of Obote, and counting to 40 years of Yoweri Museveni – some of the most murderous, most selfish and most corrupt 60-odd years on the continent – how gullible must Ugandans outside your diocese get before they can be assured that God has a ‘better plan’ for their country; that they do not need to worry or struggle?

If they are lulled to slumber (kubongoota), that may spell their earthly damnation for another 60 years!