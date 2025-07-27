As pastors eye 2026 elections

You will endure my presence as God’s dog. And, really, it is good there is a dog to warn you about people claiming to hear directly from God; for the great Divine is still resting, unable to speak to anyone.

Regardless of that caution, the right of these people to spread lies should be preserved, since having and sharing delusions is not a crime.

However, asserting this right should not make us forget that once we have become deluded, it is easier to manipulate and exploit us, even to destroy us. Those who were incinerated in Kanungu had been reduced to shells into which Kibwetere or Mwerinde could pump any command, however irrational.

An extreme case. More common, the pastor enriching himself at the expense of fanatical believers, making them clap like idiots when he gleefully boasts about his high lifestyle, has twisted their brains to think every penny they give him would be repaid several times over by God.

They have entered the delusion of becoming rich like the pastor. But as devotees multiply, the stories of those who never see the miraculous rewards also become more widespread.

Like in Ponzi schemes, disillusionment eventually checks cash inflows and tempts devotees to migrate to competing churches, making it harder for the pastors to meet their obligations, finance their ambitious construction projects and enjoy their flamboyant life-styles.

As a dog, I can report that few things are more intriguing than watching Uganda’s pastors on their journey to heaven.

The smarter pastor usually already has several business enterprises, as well as a nomadic element in his operations, hunting for resources in foreign lands. But especially because the 2026 General Election is in sight, taxpayers’ money is now a top target.

The pastors know that around the age of 82, President Museveni’s 2026 bid could be his last for re-election. He is throwing money at young people in the ghettos. He is throwing money and big cars at cultural leaders.

The pastors are calculating that this may also be their last chance to manipulate and milk this particular president.

Uganda’s Pentecostal churches are almost all personal property. Pastor Bujjingo is probably correct when he sees nothing wrong with registering them as NGO’s or private companies; because, he argues, that is what they are.

Bujjingo adds that it is under this arrangement that Uganda’s pastors have prospered. He rubbishes all the pastors who are pushing for a controlling board (of pastors overseeing fellow pastors) as self-seekers who want government money on the pretext of representing and regulating all Pentecostal churches, but in actuality to build their personal estates. (See Ono Bwino, July 16-22.)

Several years ago, President Museveni fell in a theological and semantic trap that is difficult to wriggle out of. He acknowledged Pentecostals (or Balokole?) in expressions that could be interpreted to aid claims of a properly structured denomination. This is the exact opposite of what the pastors set out to do when they abandoned the traditional churches.

It is like three or four successful kadongokamu singers seeking to vet, control and regulate all kadongokamu performers in the country; and, above all, to have the power to register or block new singers. Different attorneys general and lawmakers will forever struggle to resolve this confusion – and fail.

Ironically, if the NRM government created a board or denomination-like concoction controlled by a true regime insider – which is entirely possible – you will hear some of the pastors pushing for unity today grumbling that they were better off under the NGO arrangement.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.