Bad rulers are the oil curse

Last Sunday, in this column, I was not entirely charitable when I chided our religious leaders for not only milking their willing congregations, but also increasingly sucking the blood of helpless taxpayers.

Because many citizens cannot bother to reason beyond the old-fashioned wisdom that religion is the guardian of morality, dishonest governments often seek out religious leaders, patronise and parade them as ‘partners’ in advancing good (vote-winning!) causes, but causes that those governments are not committed to.

The involvement of religion leads uncritical masses to believe that those governments have good intentions.

When Uganda’s MPs are given cash to pass bad laws, ordinary people freely call it bribery. When religious leaders are given cash and cars to secure their support in the face of misrule, ordinary people are reluctant to call it bribery, probably fearing the wrath of God.

Naturally, those of Uganda’s religious leaders who dabble in State chicanery go to great lengths contriving to appear relevant; or useful to society beyond their congregations.

It was by pure coincidence that on the Sunday my article appeared, Pastor Joseph Serwadda of Ndeeba’s Victory Church used his Impact FM/Dream TV to broadcast how the Inter-Religious Council of Uganda (of which he is a member) had visited the oil-drilling operations area in Bunyoro.

Apparently, the pastor was overwhelmed by the scale and the brutish beauty of the infrastructure.

His normal livelihood rooted in conjuring up visions of demons and assuring his congregation that the power of Jesus will give them everything that they pray for, the man of God was so mesmerised that he quickly leapt to the conclusion that no Ugandan politician should be elected to a high position unless they had visited the oil works.

The pastor described the oil project area as a zone of earthly perfection to which all Ugandans who ‘matter’ should make a pilgrimage, thus qualifying to lead the country to economic paradise.

In his glowing terms, he could not see even one drop of oil being unaccounted for. All the gas was to be collected and utilised. Because of wondrous safeguards, not a shilling of oil earnings would be stolen.

He was certain all the displaced people were happy with the compensation they had received: finished houses or cash.

But confusedly, and confusingly, the oil people asked the clerics to pray for the industry against the oil curse.

Now, would you laugh at the pastor’s naivety or clap at his patriotism?

Whenever Serwadda assures his church congregation of realising something that is patently a fantasy, he commands them to clap. So, I suppose you should clap.

But enthusiasm and propaganda do not always tell the truth. After you have internalised how a religious outfit can be deployed as a government PR glossing agency, remember that people in Rakai District on the oil pipeline route are crying foul about compensation.

And let it be repeated the umpteenth time: as long as a corrupt regime rules in Kampala, like anywhere else, Uganda’s oil will be cursed.

From the mystery surrounding some of the oil agreements Uganda has signed or is negotiating, through the technicalities of measuring the harvested and piped oil, to the complexity of the accounting systems(s) in this multi-faceted industry; not to mention the order of priorities of those with power over Uganda’s money; these things are not for ingratiated religious regime hangers-on to probe.

The miracle would be if they dared proclaim that only a regime less corrupt, more transparent, more just and less selfish than NRM can reverse Uganda’s oil curse.