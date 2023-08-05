Bells for Africa’s God

Doing duty as God’s dog, I have not only been patrolling His foggy base, but also observing His condition.

At first I was puzzled by the silence in His vast chamber. It was so total! Had the ears in my heart gone kaput? Ears die.

However, when I learned that the great Mother Theresa of India was also sometimes troubled by this silence, I was greatly relieved. My ears were probably all right. I looked more closely.

Lo and behold, God was motionless. Silently, motionlessly, I slid into His likeness and found contentment in the faith that He was in a state of rest.

The greatest truths are marvellously simple. The heavy books of theology and philosophy, which burden so many people of good intentions, suddenly and mysteriously lost some of their weight. I was like those little children in whose simplicity Jesus saw the promise of entering the Kingdom of God.

My illumination was so simple: God in a state of rest. Now, there is no god, not even Abraham’s God, who enters a state of rest with the instantaneousness of a switch. In so far as they are made by human civilisation, gods enter that state gradually, sometimes very slowly.

For those who doubt the seriousness of my illumination, some industrial/cultural detective work has recently been providing intriguing circumstantial evidence.

Yes, church bells! Would you have expected movements in the bell market to indicate the condition of God?

You see, there are not many enterprises in the traditional craft of making church bells. And a dedicated Italian foundry that has been making bells for more than 1,000 years, with Europe’s many Christian churches built over the centuries as the biggest customers, is seeing changes.

We are told that Nigeria, Tanzania, Egypt and other African countries are buying more of Italy’s bells than European countries.

What has happened? Around 1900AD, about 60 percent of the world’s Christians were in Europe. Today, less than 23 percent of Christians are in Europe. And informed estimates put the European percentage at around 14 by the year 2050.

Europe is offloading its Christian baggage. Africa and other Third World regions are picking it.

Why are Europeans not worshipping and building enough churches to keep the bell foundry workers busy? Don’t they want to go to heaven?

Many Africans have this ridiculous self-deception, the delusion that they are more involved with religion than the Europeans because they are better (or more upright) than the Europeans, whose civilisation they regard as morally decadent.

Even when a bunch of government thieves are gathered at some prayer function, and there are also all kinds of ordinary liars, fornicators, murderers and other crooks, and they are all tithing or ‘sowing’ wrongfully obtained money, and there is this eloquent pastor or ‘prophet’ conning them in the heat of the singing, dancing and clapping that the Holy Spirit is descending on them, and the demons are fleeing; yes, even when Africans are wallowing in their moral decay and fake spirituality, they often still delude themselves that they are praying because they are superior to the Europeans.

I have asked, what has happened?

Just as the Europeans leapt ahead of us in other areas of knowledge, they have accumulated a body of evidence showing that God is in a state of rest, and there is no need to concoct experiences that display His activity at the present time.

The Italian foundry that casts church bells can only celebrate that the Africans are lagging behind and keeping its craftsmen employed.

Alan Tacca is a novelist, socio-political commentator.

