Beware; scientists too can be thieves

First of all, mischievous Ugandans who tease President Museveni that he preaches the study of science but has not used the huge opportunities in State House to educate scientists must have spent the last three weeks just digesting their misery. Like pythons. The science education evangelist has had the last laugh. Actually, two laughs.

In our not very strict use of the word ‘science’, a doctor and an engineer are scientists. And our miserable Ugandans now know that Museveni has educated at least one of each; namely, Eng Joel Kakishozi and Dr Angella Nagasha Kakishozi.

But all that is digression. The issue is the honesty or dishonesty among scientists.

A few months ago, President Museveni warned legislators who had become too inquisitive about the honesty of a scientist in his privileged circle. Mr Museveni said that the lady was a decorated scientist and a mulokole (Born Again). The combination apparently assured the President about her integrity.

Well, the President was definitely wrong about the two attributes. Looking at the Born Again officials in his government, we see many thieves.

Scanning those tagged ‘scientist’ produces the same result.

For instance, ever since Museveni started pumping taxpayers’ money into those crude iron contraptions rattling around as prototypes of tomorrow’s – and tomorrow’s – home-made electric cars, I have marvelled how lucky some scientists have been; to be handpicked by the President for the role of conning the President!

Then, that humongous racket battling Covid-19 has at least as many scientists as non-scientists. If the scientists are not corrupt, then they conceal corruption. They know the non-scientist criminals, and they are not reporting them.

Even more recently, the executive director and one of the other four people reeling in the multi-billion-shilling quagmire at Mulago National Referral Hospital are scientists. On scrutiny, some of their accusers, also scientists, have no holiness in them either.

It is, therefore, clear that any religious or professional nest can produce birds with the feather of the thief. They will spot each other, wink, and fly together as glorified hypocrites.

Now, whether it was in the military expeditions in the Congo, or the purchase of the famous zombie-like helicopters, or the Gavi/Global Fund shenanigans, or in matters called human rights, people very close to President Museveni have had extremely close brushes with serious wrongdoing.

We also know that, even if trained abroad, descendants of the 1981-86 Resistance can usually find green pastures at home instead of working in foreign lands.

So, if Joel and Angella’s parents can persuade the two young scientists to uphold the ethics in their professions and be examples of overall integrity wherever they may work in this land, they would have done science proud, and our nation should shower them with gratitude.