Bobi Wine wakes Obote’s ghost

Departed big men have this uncanny ability to glow in the heads of the living as if they were undead, their graveyard tenancy notwithstanding.

For different people, therefore, they can be a serious enterprise. That is how Uganda’s two-time ruler, the late Milton Obote, seems to hang around.

And presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, or Bobi Wine, recently visited Obote’s grave to pay his respects, attracting some controversy. Hailing from Lango, a considerable orator, Obote represented northern power and inspired many Ugandans who saw him as a strong counter to the dominance and influence of Buganda’s elite in Uganda’s politics.

It was hard to be more representative of that dominance and of the Baganda’s cultural heritage than the Kabaka, Buganda’s hereditary monarch.

Obote’s violent clash with Buganda, which saw Kabaka Edward Muteesa II flee into exile in 1966, damaged the relationship between Buganda and Lango to a point almost beyond repair.

Hailing from Buganda, Kyagulanyi has been accused of betrayal by hatred purists who reject reconciliation because it implies a willingness to forgive, and by political rivals (or their media operatives) who are constantly poised to puncture the wheels of Kyagulanyi’s political machine, whichever direction it goes.

Kyagulanyi is not short of rivals and outright enemies within the broader Opposition because his instincts are rather sharper than theirs.

After quarrelling and accusing Kyagulanyi of narrowing his influence, MPs Mathias Mpuuga and Abed Bwanika are struggling to have much effect beyond the Masaka neighbourhood. And the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) establishment is embarrassing itself in the mission to block the routes that lead Kyagulanyi and his National Unity Platform (NUP) to the full breadth of the republic.

King Charles III recently made news by being the first British monarch to be scheduled to pray with the Pope at the Vatican since the split under Henry VIII. The US and Japan were last week hailing their alliance and great friendship 80 years after the horror of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The realignments in Europe after two world wars are not less dramatic. In little Uganda, which is poor, corrupt and wretchedly despotic, Kyagulanyi and some of Obote’s children were not born when the 1966 Crisis happened.

What is the harm if this generation of young leaders and their people examine their interests and start the journey of reconciliation and cooperation between Buganda and Lango and the greater north? The ruling NRM, of course, gets jittery.

During its 40 years in power, NRM has exploited big conflicts and small differences between various tribal and ethnic entities, presenting itself as the giver of peace, the champion of identities by fragmenting the country in petty jurisdictions, and parading the party chairman as the only true national leader who unifies all of them.

Because of the current electioneering, the design to portray Kyagulanyi as a leader only viable in Buganda and Busoga now requires the ruling NRM to use primitive machinations to physically block him. The NRA/M militarily confronted Obote’s UPC government (officially) because UPC had rigged the 1980 elections.

But over 40 years, NRM has committed all the electoral crimes – and more – that UPC committed. Now, Obote and northern power defeated and humbled Buganda in 1966. Museveni/NRM defeated and humbled Obote and northern power in 1985/6. Then Museveni/NRM eroded their own moral high ground.

Heroes became villains. With NRM power getting long in the tooth, it cannot bring comfort to the conquerors when the descendants of the losers of 1966 and the descendants of the losers of 1985/6 are beginning to shake hands, even if it is in a graveyard.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.

