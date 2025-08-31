Bombardiers can be spaghetti kiosks

Even if Justice Simon Byabakama or Dr Tanga Odoi (PhD) invented for us a completely new mathematics, President Museveni’s performance on transport systems would still be under 30 percent. Under his 40-year presidency, two public bus companies have been stripped, the buses sold off and the money abused or stolen.

Most Ugandans do not know which part of the old railway system is working, or who owns it, but they know that the railroads were partly vandalised. Their steel components got recycled by ‘investors’.

The new Standard Gauge Railway is more talk than action. Serious people have stopped following the story. They are busy negotiating the herds of taxi motorcycles and private cars that crawl in chaotic traffic jams on our dusty potholed roads. When it comes to the machines themselves, instead of investing in schemes where poor low-tech countries begin – bicycles, car tyres, windscreens and the like – President Museveni was duped by a bunch of smart ‘hobbyists’ who claimed they could design, develop and commercially produce their (original) electric cars.

After wasting billions of shillings for more than 15 years, the would-be car makers are now said to be (more realistically) assembling vehicles imported as kits from some Asian maker, but probably in volumes too low to make the venture profitable. Transport on our lakes is equally depressing. Stories of people stranded or drowning are all too frequent. Turning to air transport, the same NRM government that stripped and killed the original Uganda Airlines asked us to celebrate the resurrected Uganda Airlines.

But the way Uganda works under NRM rule, unless you were a super optimist – or mad – you instinctively understood that Uganda Airlines was destined to make huge losses. The latest audit puts the taxpayers’ punishment at more than Shs237b. To make matters worse, the company’s four Canadian-made Bombardier CRJ900s aircraft are now said to be essentially obsolete. With the CRJ900s no longer in production, Uganda Airlines is finding it hard and very costly to get spare parts.

This gives me an idea. With the information already out there, not the best publicity for any airline, why don’t we take the bull by the horns? What do we do?First, we must admit that it was vanity and obstinacy that made us blunder into reviving Uganda Airlines under a thoroughly corrupt and exhausted political regime. We should have waited, even if it took us another 40 years. Having accepted the blunder, we must now cut our losses. And we can do it by imaginatively using the planes and the people we have.

Taking a leaf from Warren Buffet’s rule book, we must only invest in types of business we understand. I am thinking of pasta. Food. A novel idea. We can strip the bombardiers and refashion them into spaghetti kiosks. Although space would be rather restricted, they could have both seating and take-away service.

To be completely fair, each of the planes would be located in Uganda’s four regions: Central, northern, western and eastern. The current Uganda Airlines bosses are out of this. The public is already wondering whether they really understand the complexities of the airline industry. They probably understand spaghetti even less.

But we have Ms Pinetti. Like all modern Italians, Pinetti definitely understands pasta. Remember Warren Buffet. Give the Bombardier zombies to the lady. All the demons haunting her Lubowa Hospital would be put to rest after she has performed this out-of-the-box reincarnation. If the Italian job is successful, the Airbuses in the fleet should also be scrapped and added to the restaurant chain.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.









