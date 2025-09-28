Brenda Biya and Africa’s dinosaurs

There is this kid of Cameroonian and State House extraction. As spoiled children will do, she has been feeding social media junkies on a peculiar brand of insolence.

Just think: someone aged only 28; she does not know what tomorrow will bring; she even has no idea how people can survive as decent human beings in a place like Cameroon when their breadwinner is not the president of the republic; then, like a bad egg gone mad, Brenda Anastasia Biya begs the whole nation not to vote for her father, president Paul Biya, at the next general election!

Apparently, Brenda is not mad. At least she is lucid enough to understand that her appeal is almost as good as renouncing the genetic arrangements she inherited from her father. She probably also knows that to most of the Biya household, she is as nasty as her name, Anastasia, suggests.

The rest of us are intrigued. We cannot avoid speculating on what fires someone like Brenda into her unprecedented rebellion. If you are superstitious, and you do not know that God is still lying in a state of divine rest and has absolutely nothing to do with the events in Cameroon, you might think the Almighty is using Brenda’s voice to help getting Biya kicked out.

Well, God has nothing to do with things happening in Cameroon. After 43 years in power, 92-year-old Biya has probably acquired most of the habits associated with Africa’s political dinosaurs. We are lucky.

Unlike the dinosaurs that lived more than 60 million years ago, whose appearance and survival habits palaeontologists and evolutionary biologists only painstakingly reconstruct from mineralised animal fragments, our political dinosaurs are very well documented.

From repeated observations, we can assume that Biya is now fully equipped to stage an election he cannot lose, no matter how unfitting, undesirable or unpopular he may have actually become.

To achieve this, he can put both legislated and Mafia-styled hurdles in the paths of all his known opponents. He must have mastered the art of causing frustration and making exhibitions of it, discouraging and sometimes literally unleashing armed goons to frighten off potential Opposition entrants. Even if as individuals many citizens are sceptical and even hate him, he must have mastered the mechanisms of making their collective mass accept generalised wretchedness as the country’s natural condition. And he must know how to present himself as a half-god that the people must worship if they want to claim the elevated status of post-monkeys enjoyed by other humans.

He must have developed an ideology that presents the people’s subjugation as the only model of peace and security in the descriptions of statehood. And he must have ensured that he has enough weapons to quash any rebellion. He is the State. The State is him. Every law, policy or procedure must be conceived in the spirit of confirming that position. Enter Brenda. Has she internalised and bravely owned the guilt that members of Cameroon’s First Family are groomed never to accept? Is she alienated by the absurdity of the family’s endless power against a backdrop of political decay and widespread deprivation?

Overwhelmed by the shame, is she struggling to liberate herself as a sacrifice, thus asserting the authenticity of her existence? Or is she rallying the citizens to rise and start the journey in a quest for their freedom? Is Brenda Biya merely the eccentric villain of Cameroon’s First Family, or a true African prophetess to whom all nations plagued by dinosaurian rule may turn for inspiration?

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.




