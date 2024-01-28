Can Koreans repair Uganda’s mindset?

I must thank Ankole Diocese Bishop Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa. Writing in this paper last Sunday (in response to my Jan 14 commentary on one of his recent sermons), the bishop informed/reminded us that he had a published book in which he had observed that “the highest paid (Ugandan) citizens are often corrupt.”

That simple observation, echoing what all Ugandans know, will make half of my day.

In his early years, President Museveni seemed to have a comprehensive picture of the country’s destiny; a vision encompassing good governance, technical and industrial advances, a powerful disciplined military, substantial economic clout, and a big uniting presence in Africa.

Uganda would be a world away from that of the pre-colonial and colonial period tribal chiefs who were not smart, united or conscious enough to resist slavery and colonialism, and a world above that of the ‘swine’ who had power after independence.

It was unthinkable that in forty years we would be stuck with the same ruler presiding over fat thieves and collapsing institutions. We did not expect the current level of disenchantment and the need for a new slogan, ‘mindset change’.

But are mindsets changed like CD’s of recorded music?

Do government officials understand better than us what they mean by mindset change?

If a flawed vision slowly and systematically brought us to the decay of the national mindset, can the same flawed vision guide us in nurturing honesty, competence and a patriotic attitude?

The highest paid (and corrupt) citizens Bishop Mwesigwa refers to are the bigwigs whose appointment President Museveni directly decides or heavily influences.

Now, many investigators (including Parliament’s Equal Opportunities Commission) show that the distribution of high paying jobs in various government outfits is disproportionately weighted in favour of the bishop’s sub-region, which happens to be the President’s home turf.

In my folly, I believed that big, highly paid jobs come with greater power and responsibility.

Big people are the drivers and shapers of our institutions. They hire and sack. They divide the national cake. They make laws. they head law enforcement. They reprimand. They bark. They prosecute. They judge. They control prisons. They can choose to fight corruption or embrace impunity. They control (and can distort) national elections. They decide whether their political rivals will (or will not) be persecuted.

Above them, and with immense power, is the President.

So, it is President Museveni and these high people who, for almost forty years, have primarily guided and shaped Uganda’s notorious mindset.

In the same government-owned New Vision of January 2, on the same page 2 where Bishop Mwesigwa’s sermon was covered, there is another story that I found intriguing.

Some clever Ugandan Pentecostal pastors probably set up one Rev. Dr Ock Soo Park in a strategic position, from where President Museveni invited the South Korean evangelist for a conversation.

Briefly, Rev. Park’s team (possibly partnering with the Ugandans) was selling the idea of an institute to train civil servants in mindset change.

According to the New Vision report, President Museveni welcomed it as “a very good idea because that is what our people here need.”

But wait a minute. So long after the ancient chiefs Mr Museveni disparages for betraying our ancestors by failing to prevent colonial usurpation, is it possible that Uganda, an NRM-enlightened and sovereignty-brandishing country, host of NAM and G77+China, has been staggering aimlessly?

Does Uganda now need Korean spiritualists to cobble our wretched African mindset into a shape that can build a credible twenty-first century nation?

Fiction cannot invent a plot more bizarre!