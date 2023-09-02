Can UPDF men buy new clothes?

When Bush War leader Yoweri Museveni’s outfit, NRA, was fighting against the UNLA and Milton Obote’s UPC government in the Luweero Triangle between 1981 and 1986, camouflage clothes and army boots were greatly coveted.

The headache of limited resources in the bush was more acute than Uganda’s current misery with the mischief of the World Bank.

Even with the cash gifts from different sources and robberies of banks, cooperative society and military stores, the NRA’s limited resources dictated that after Museveni’s exiled family was made fairly comfortable, the fighters in the bush sometimes had to wear second-hand things. Moreover, things stripped from the dead.

Military boots are hard to harvest as war booty. Each boot has a lace about one metre long. With both feet, that means undoing two metres of shoelace. You need time.

The story goes that there were occasions when an NRA fighter who desperately needed boots and clothes did not have sufficient time to strip a government soldier killed in action.

In the haste, he would hack off and flee with both feet, removing the boots later.

Mr Museveni, now a general, is the President. His NRA was restyled into UPDF.

Most of those who fought in the bush are dead or retired. Those who were not high-ranking or well-connected to steal public funds have not been wealthy.

Similarly, except those of high rank, or those in special administrative positions in the army with fat business and corruption opportunities, the average post-war UPDF soldier does not earn very much.

However, although he does not have to kill for uniform, which he gets from the State, he may have to clothe a family. To do that, he sometimes buys second-hand things.

MPs with national budget details tell us that the President’s many allowances include about Shs1m every day just for buying clothes.

He may, therefore, be divorced from the reality around the majority of our people, who earn much less than that money in a whole month, whether in or outside the military.

Extravagance and corruption under NRM rule necessitate a huge pile of taxes on everything, translating into an uncompetitive industrial sector, even with our slave wages, and making ‘Buy Uganda, Build Uganda’ mostly a vanity fantasy.

Under NRM, Uganda can squander billions to develop silly electric vehicles instead of investing in basic industrial tools, agriculture and low-tech areas where most serious countries start. India did not start by targeting the moon. Now it is there.

This poor prioritisation is crafted by more than 80 ministers, endorsed by more than 530 MPs, secretly ridiculed by more than 130 redundant presidential advisors, and deliberately put in the hands of thieving administrators for implementation.

Result: Ghosts of AGOA instead of a viable garment manufacturing sector. And sub-standard new clothes from the Far East, or quality clothes at very high prices.

Many Ugandans have voted for affordable second-hand clothes.

To be dead does not necessarily make your clothes poisonous. The NRA guerrillas who used to strip UNLA corpses understood that.

In these hard economic times, we are getting more stories of UPDF soldiers and other security people, and their guns being involved in violent crime.

Now that the Bush War leader is enjoying his old age as Jjajja, and his family of exceedingly fortunate people is sometimes exhibited dressed in heavenly white, he loses nothing by remembering that if his armed grandchildren cannot afford clothes for their families, they may get more tempted to use their guns to harvest clothes that belong(ed) to other people, alive or dead.