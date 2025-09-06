Did Justice Sebutinde mess on Gaza?

Uganda has a way of nurturing very distinguished people with undisputed learning, who sometimes make stories that are both pathetic and comical.

When Alice Lakwena was still with us, and her Holy Spirit Movement was fighting President Museveni’s army in northern Uganda, her armed rebels included Prof Isaac Ojok, an academic and a former government minister. Fine. The weird part was Ojok’s belief that a rite involving smearing of his body with herbal oil made him bullet-proof. The professor’s illiterate comrades believed the same.

The August 31 Sunday Monitor story that Justice Julia Sebutinde of the International Court of Justice is caught in a rather unusual storm reminded me of Prof Ojok.

Reports suggest that in the usually emotionally charged atmosphere of Pentecostal worship at Watoto Church, Sebutinde testified that God was counting on her to stand on the side of Israel at a time when much of the world is against Israel, and when signs from the events in the Middle East convinced her that we are in the End Times.

Now, as God’s dog, constantly checking on His condition, I am absolutely certain that the great Divine is still in a state of rest. He has not assigned anyone to stand with Israel. Neither is He assisting Israel’s enemies. It is a paradox that so many African Pentecostals get obsessed with Israel. They take the side of Israel to be the side of God. To them, Israel is invariably just, its wars approved by God.

Sebutinde’s pledge to be on “the right side of history” overlooks Israel’s savagery in the war in Gaza.

The Bible is not free from seeds of racial prejudice. Neither does the Christian ethos nor modern Israeli Judaism uproot all the weeds. Israel’s extreme views are as unpalatable as the extreme views of the Arabs. Since Africans in their various shades are perhaps the most despised and downtrodden people on earth, you would think that they might be cautious while singing the glory of God’s supposedly chosen and favoured human type now living in Israel.

When God was young and still roaming about, He may not have known about the thinly populated fertile lands in the equatorial region. Otherwise, He would have probably instructed Moses to head south, instead of condemning His chosen people to an existence in fiercely contested lands, war, more exile and hatred.

At any time through the last 2,000 years, signs of the mythical End Times could be seen somewhere in the dark episodes of man’s complex story. The current violence in the Middle East does not change this position. But the event of Jesus actually coming back will not happen.

Just as we learned from the housemaid vs Justice Lydia Mugambe case, that no one should take lightly the laws Western societies have put in place to protect weaker individuals, we now learn that jurists at the highest level are not expected to dabble in the overt promotion of weird and prejudiced narratives of the kind our pastors feed to their dizzy congregations. Fortunately, one does not need a course in astrophysics to grasp why. All we have to do is open our minds to the rich diversity in man’s spiritual and religious enterprise.

The contradictions in these narratives and their tendency to ensnare us and limit our freedom of rational thought make us understand why Sebutinde’s warped religious convictions could constitute an improper influence in her delivery of justice, perhaps rendering her continued role in examining Israel’s actions in Gaza less tenable.





Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.







