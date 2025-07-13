East African unity can’t cure misrule

About three weeks ago, some East African bigwigs gathered at the senior (military) staff college at Kimaka. Whatever else was discussed, my interest here is limited to remarks about young people, which President Museveni made at the gathering, and which were aired by some broadcasters.

One lady described the anger that Kenya’s discontented young people had taken to the streets. The lady asked whether Uganda was concerned that Uganda could see similar street fury. President Museveni was half dismissive and half diversionary.

The Kenyans are angry about the suppression of democratic rights, police brutality, corruption in government, economic stagnation, unequal opportunities, and so on. Call it bad governance. President Museveni said he would have understood if the young Kenyans were pressing for East African integration.

President Museveni was implying that the protesters were not analysing their condition correctly. The problem was not bad governance in President Ruto’s Kenya, but East African disunity.

In other words, if the East African countries were integrated, Kenya’s problems would go away. Similarly, I suppose, Uganda’s problems of the same nature would go away.

A bigger market is a theme to which President Museveni often escapes when the corruption and incompetence of his own regime are put in the spotlight. But suppose Ruto, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania or Museveni became the president of a new united East African country called Kentanzauga. If it is Ruto, he would not only have those hard former (Kenyan) youth and greedy senior politicians to deal with, but also the dynamite in (the former) Uganda’s ghettos.

He would have to navigate and win the Rwakitura-ruled constituency with the right incentives; not to mention the defiant alternative voices from Kavule, Katonga and elsewhere. (The former) Uganda’s decay in education, health, agriculture and roads would also now be Ruto’s responsibility. All (former) Uganda’s security outfits would have to change allegiance and be put in line; or they would become threats and even treasonous.

The challenges in (former) Tanzania would also enter the shifting and increasingly complex dynamics of Ruto’s Kentanzauga. When Kenyans elected William Ruto in 2022, an Evangelical Christian, who parades his faith as ostentatiously as most Pentecostals do, my instincts as God’s dog told me that Kenya would have to brace itself for a season of disillusionment. Our pastors, whose celebration of Ruto’s win across the border was boundless, have retracted their heads.

Like tortoises. I wonder how many normal Ugandans would expect Ruto to govern Kentanzauga better than he is governing Kenya. Our game continues. If it is Tanzania’s Suluhu who became the ruler of Kentanzauga, all the aforementioned problems would now be hers to sort out. And given her growing aversion to the sound of dissenting voices, she would have to build more prisons instead of schools.

If Museveni became the ruler of Kentanzauga, he would have to enlarge and extend the reach of his gravy train. He would need and pay bootlickers down to the Indian Ocean. Hajat Namyalo would have to be cloned for copies to cover the new territory.

If the sacks and envelopes of money Museveni now openly dishes out on his pre-election journeys are carried in an SUV, the money for Kentanzauga would be transported by a Sinotruck.

The infamous 10,000 most corrupt Ugandans would naturally become 30,000 most corrupt Kentanzaugans. Teargas stores would multiply. More basements would be required. It is an illusion, or a deliberate diversion, to think that ‘Kentanzauga’ would wipe out the effects of poor governance witnessed in East Africa’s constituent republics.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.



