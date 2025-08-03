Feasting on NRM election chaos

Ugandans and President Museveni have an unusual deal. They have agreed that after simultaneously dancing with and kicking them about for 40 years, Mr Museveni can freely gun for another five years in office. Of course, he also wants an overwhelming majority of his (NRM) party members in Parliament, to ensure that endorsing his desires remains a smooth rubber-stamping procedure. The way Uganda works, the late Justice George Kanyeihamba must have known that his last medical and funeral bills would probably be passed on to the taxpayer. But he would have departed far more contented if his views on constitutional integrity and simple honesty in elections had been taken seriously. The dead cannot be emotionally compensated by the kindness of the living. In Kanyeihamba’s absence, Ugandans have watched with a mixture of horror and immense satisfaction the grotesque theatre the NRM has called its 2026 General Election party primaries.

In 2005, Uganda abandoned its so-called ‘Movement’ (individual merit) electoral system. Very reluctantly, and then very enthusiastically, Mr Museveni embraced pluralism. He started rejoicing when he saw the opportunity to get rid of politicians and other citizens (tubegyeko) who did not support the Movement system! In short, conceptually, the new NRM-Organisation was a party that was hostile to the existence of parties. Indeed, from the 2006 elections to this day, every party strong enough to challenge the NRM has been treated very shabbily by the State. DP, FDC and NUP members have tasted the high-handedness, violence and electoral injustice of NRM rule for 20 years. Only their instinct for self-preservation sometimes restrains the victims from explosive reaction. For their part, NRM bigwigs and propagandists characteristically ridicule and slander the victims.

It is against this backdrop that the contestants in the NRM primaries have thrown at each other all the obscenities they would normally throw at the Opposition. A person no less eminent than Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja is reported to have been smartly slapped by a fellow party member in one of the confrontations at base. Elsewhere, Elly Kayanja, a military general whose notorious Operation Wembley was at one time virtually licensed to kill suspected robbers on sight, has been weeping like a baby because he believes a close relative was robbed of victory. In several places, property has been destroyed, and the tally of the dead and seriously injured is in hundreds. As I write (Tuesday), more than 400 petitions challenging the results have been filed. Bribery of voters, intimidation, naked violence, child voters, fraudulent vote counts, fictitious returns; all these have been paraded on a grand scale in an exercise where the registrars (returning officers) and RDC’s are in many cases accused of causing the mess by conspiring with rogue candidates to cheat.

It would have been surprising if the corruption that has plagued the NRM administration had spared the party primaries. But 20 years after Mr Museveni rejoiced at getting rid of the deplorable multi-partyists, who has been shaping the values of NRM patriotism? However, the totality of evil displayed should not be a matter for celebration in the different Opposition camps. For, in the end, the poison in the ruling party trickles – or even by treacherous design flows – into these camps. Without strong institutions and dedicated politicians to push back against this tendency, dialectical barbarism could establish itself as the dominant mode of engagement in political contests. The system may permit the citizens to make colourful party displays and fiery speeches once every five years, enabling their country to masquerade as a civilised democracy.



