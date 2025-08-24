Gangs can replace politics

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries for the 2026 General Election have been an exhibition in weird politics. Unfortunately, we may not have yet seen the most damning developments the directors and actors in the ruling party are capable of adding to the footage.

Except for strangers, there is no need to point out that most of the people jostling for the NRM ticket at different levels are not convinced at all that the party has anything new in store for advancing the country.

What they are sure about is that the top NRM leaders are absolutely determined to stay in power, even if it means the death of many citizens in political violence.

The party chairman (and country President), Gen Yoweri Museveni’s old remark that ‘akapapura’ (the vote) was not enough to remove a sitting ruler from power still sends chilling signals through Opposition ranks, but it is sweet music to those who can masquerade as NRM members when seeking an office leading to high social standing and easy money.

In areas where NRM identity is not very different from tribal loyalty, the contest between NRM members in the parliamentary and district chair primaries can be more cut-throat than that between the NRM flagbearer and the Opposition candidates at the actual general election.

Since the flagbearer is reasonably sure that the incumbent would do anything, however outlandish, to prevent the kapapura from changing the status quo, the district chairman or MP from those areas knows that they would be safely packed in the ‘winning’ team, and with the ‘victorious’ President. Circumstantial evidence suggests that this team has access to serious money and other benefits that are neither clearly defined as legitimate nor properly documented when given to the beneficiary.

In a country where the ruling party has virtually made corruption its trademark, impunity would be high among those benefits.

It is probably the lure of these benefits, more than prestige, or the tiresome claim of a call to ‘serve the people’, that has been making contenders spend hundreds of millions of shillings – even billions – in campaigns and bribes.

But if you thought parliamentary seats and district chairs had the smell of money, a seat on the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) apparently brings one closer to the valves that control the flow of cash in the conduits of the vampire state. We are told that some contenders for positions on CEC have been spending literally billions of shillings to sway the hundreds of delegates lined up to vote on who will take those positions.

However, just as the NRM remained blissfully relaxed about corruption until the monkey could not be detached from the party’s back, the same NRM may take lightly the danger of sliding into undiluted gangster politics. Even with the considerable salaries attached to political offices and the horrendous corruption and impunity, the vampire state is not infinitely rich.

The national Treasury can get dangerously stretched, even if never exactly empty. The costs of political competition may get so high that serious contenders have to turn to extreme profit avenues to raise the money required; things like blood minerals, drugs trafficking, gun running and high-stakes blackmail.

Indeed, there are hints that some of the more assertive ruling party political operators are already experimenting with Mafia-styled business formats in that direction. Whether in the ruling party or the Opposition, many of the politicians flexing their financial muscles today will not like the landscape at all when these start-up Mafiosi grow bigger and establish themselves as mainstream.

