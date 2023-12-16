God cannot stop thieves. Period

As usual, the NRM government has delivered a car costing about Shs500 million to another newly installed bishop, Moses Banja, who will head the see of Namirembe Diocese.

It is all right if (as the opportunity cost) 20,000 Protestant Christian peasants have gone without proper treatment at government or church health facilities; and even better if some have died. Poor peasants are a bother. The dead ones cannot protest.

It is all right if hundreds of rural government schools founded by the Protestant Church are almost collapsing for lack of resources.

It is all right if the roads within a five-mile radius from Namirembe Cathedral are a damning obstacle course for ordinary traffic.

All these things are all right, as long as taxpayers have bought a terrain-eating off-road monster named Toyota Prado for Bishop Banja.

Moreover, bought on time!

You may not have noticed. But government money for bishops’ cars apparently does not disappear or get diverted the way other money disappears under President Museveni’s nose.

And unlike tractors or donated Covid-19 vehicles that quietly stray in mysterious directions, bishops’ cars are personally handed to them by either Museveni or his representative.

In a 40-year epic that started with Museveni’s NRA rebels forcefully acquiring cash and assets belonging to several co-operative unions during the 1981-6 Bush War, followed by policies that saw most of the co-operative unions scrapped or stripped to virtual non-existence after the NRA seized power, we now hear serious allegations that over Shs600 billion meant for compensating union members has been systematically embezzled.

In another matter, MP Betty Nambooze et al are said to be exploring allegations that perhaps Shs280 billion from the World Bank meant for renovating a number of ‘traditional’ schools has vanished.

The truth or falsehood of that particular story should be easy to establish, since the First Lady, who has ready access to all manner of government investigators, is the minister of Education. Not so?

Elsewhere, over the entire length of NRM rule, buyers of junk military hardware, thieves of Gavi, Global and other donor-sourced funds, thieves of poverty alleviation and poverty eradication funds, thieves of imported goats, thieves of pension funds, thieves of public land, thieves of iron-sheets; these dignified gangsters have been cosmetically confronted by a regime in which they are fellow conspirators. They have made fake journeys to different regions of hell, only for many to return to the comfort of President Museveni’s camp.

But I suppose the NRM regime thinks those things are all right, as long as taxpayers buy bishops’ cars and shoulder some of the financial embarrassment implied by the shenanigans at the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council. God must be happy.

Otherwise God would show His wrath. Not so?

Appearing on a Monday evening Top Radio talk show last week, someone introduced as Counsel David Lufunya – or something like that – expressed the view that neither the IGG, the President, nor anyone can fight corruption; that only God can reach and change thieving hearts.

The man talking was (I suppose) a lawyer of some sort; learned but apparently deluded or hypocritical. His host was not a competent combative interrogator, but a boring microphone functionary dreaming of becoming Ntenjeru South MP.

The two probably do not understand that God is in a state of rest, totally unaware of events in the republic.

But as God’s dog, I can confirm God’s condition. And with the bishops in effect gagged in their air-conditioned SUV’s, neither God nor the bishops can address the cancer of corruption.