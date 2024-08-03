If Museveni cuts Cabinet size...

It is possible that President Museveni lives in his own zone, basking in the glory of many political victories, from where he is not seriously bothered by all those people screaming that his regime is a humongous outfit of vampires that is now synonymous with corruption.

He could even mock the screamers by mimicking their cries and marching with them carrying their placards to denounce corruption.

However, the President could conceivably one day shock everyone by announcing that he had listened to the people’s criticism and decided to overhaul and trim his Cabinet.

His new Cabinet would have 25 ministers and deputy ministers. The category of ministers of State had been scrapped.

The President was also proposing a referendum on trimming Parliament to 180 members, and a merger and reconstitution of districts to only 36, with each district having one RDC and one elected chairman.

Also, with immediate effect, the President was reducing the number of presidential advisors to 18.

As suggested, this is an extremely unlikely development, perhaps only happening after the President has had a bad dream.

Anyhow, with the youth around Africa beginning to converge and castigate the tank-protected honchos squandering the wealth of their nations, a hitherto incorrigible (Tibuhaburwa) Museveni might after all decide to change direction: From presiding over a kayoola government and its mindless expansion to rationalisation and integration. Permitting minor changes, the following is my projection of President Museveni’s trimmed Cabinet:

1. President/Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces and minister of Defence – Gen Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni.

2. Vice President and minister of Internal Affairs – Dr Monica Musenero.

3. Prime Minister/Leader of Government Business, minister of Relief and Disaster Management – Dr Chris Baryomunsi.

4. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of East African and Foreign Affairs – Janet Kataaha Museveni.

5. Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Development – David Bahati.

6. Minister of Trade, Industry, Energy and Cooperatives – Gen Salim Saleh.

7. Minister of Education, Sports and Culture – Alice Kaboyo.

8. Deputy Minister of Education, Sports and Culture – Dr Chrysostom Muyingo.

9. Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, Fisheries and Edible Insects – Margaret Muhanga Mugisa.

10. Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry, Fisheries and Edible Insects – Mathias Mpuuga.

11. Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development – Amos Lugoloobi.

12. Deputy Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Dev’t – Mike Mukula.

13. Minister of Health – Diana Nankunda Mutasingwa.

14. Minister of Works, Transport, Information and Communications – Frank Tumwebaze.

15. Deputy Minister of Works, Transport, Information and Communications – Gen Katumba Wamala.

16. Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development – Raphael Magyezi.

17. Minister of Water, Minerals and Environment – Victoria Rusoke Busingye.

18. Deputy Minister of Water, Minerals and Environment – Prof Gilbert Bukenya.

19. Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Jim Muhwezi.

20. Minister of Local Government and City Affairs – Robinah Nabbanja.

21. Deputy Minister of Local Government and City Affairs – Rebecca Kadaga.

22. Minister of Tourism, Wildlife, Forestry and Antiquities – Norbert Mao.

23. Minister of Science and Technology – Gen Moses Ali.

24. Minister without Portfolio – Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire.

25. Attorney General – Jackson Kafuuzi.







