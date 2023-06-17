If Russian barbarism starves Africans

The ruling NRM has a character called Abdu Ssali who frequently features at the Saturday 8-10am talk show, Negwozadde, on Top Radio.

Ssali is introduced as the NRM’s spokesman in the Kireka area.

His self-description, ‘ssiri muyivu’, means that Ssali did not receive much formal education.

Perhaps because he is wildly amazed at reaching such a glorious position (there are whole professors who have no hope whatsoever of ever rising to the height of NRM spokesman, Kireka), plus having his voice regularly on the air waves, Ssali almost proudly owns up to his semi-literacy.

In a nutshell: ‘who am I, Abdu Ssali, of all people, to be so elevated?’

Having said that, Ssali can occasionally sound reasonable, and so critical of the NRM regime that his talk show colleagues ask him why he does not join the Opposition.

But shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, it was the more emotional Abdu Ssali who expressed unreserved – even jubilant – support for Russia’s aggression.

Ssali said he was very happy that Ukraine had been invaded; because he hated the Americans, while Ukraine and America were allies in this conflict.

The reasoning is a bit funny, but common: My enemy’s friend must be deemed/treated as my enemy.

You will notice – I am compelling you to notice – that Abdu Ssali has wilfully abolished any moral questioning. It does not matter to him whether Ukraine had (or had not) wronged Russia in a way – and to a degree – that made the invasion justifiable (or unjustifiable).

However, Abdu Ssali’s simple hateful directness is not necessarily morally far removed from the more sophisticated arguments that are common among Africa’s more erudite defenders of the invasion.

Parroted especially by many of our rulers, one of those arguments is that they are ‘neutral’, so they cannot take sides or even condemn either party in the conflict.

It looks like this: if you do not belong to a political party, you should not take sides should a member of NRM rape a member of NUP, or if a NUP member rapes a member of NRM.

The other argument that is often laid out is the idea that Vladimir Putin’s Russia is a kind of balancing force against Western hegemony.

Putin’s erudite apologists are producing a lot of stuff that aspires to sound like ‘social science’ on the simple theme that the world would be more just, more equitable, and culturally more interesting if it had several hubs of power instead of one.

They seem to see Ukraine as the boundary where the Western sphere threatens both Russian security and the possibility of global multiplicity.

There must be an ideological fantasy that Russia under Putin stands for some residual elements of egalitarianism and socialism. We are in effect invited to view Putin’s fascism as a liberating doctrine, and his barbarism as (presumably justifiable) ‘revolutionary’ violence.

Having abolished the morality of conflict, Abdu Ssali’s simple emotions and bookish Left-wing rationalisation meet, thousands of miles from the war theatre.

But all wars impose sacrifice. Putin has seen to it that hundreds of thousands die, millions get displaced, and whole cities are reduced to rubble and mangled steel.

Also, according to experts, dams and bridges recently destroyed by Russia may mean a shortage of grain Ukraine can deliver to the world, and high prices.

All right then, for Africans who would rather watch more European football than grow more wheat, perhaps hunger is a small sacrifice to pay if Russian barbarism will bring them a more balanced and equitable multipolar civilisation!