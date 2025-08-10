Is NRM pan-Africanism solid?

When Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi and Egypt’s Anwar Sadat were in power, Gaddafi despised Sadat and composed an intriguing insult: “Egypt is a country without a leader, and I am a leader without a country.”

Gaddafi’s megalomania – his delusions of having great power – expressed itself in fantasies of controlling something much bigger than Libya: the Arab world; the Islamic world; the African continent; Gaddafi evidently played with ideas of controlling these entities at different times.

Gaddafi even once organised a (failed) mass march of Libyans across the border; a misconceived bid to unite Libya with Egypt. But power has elusive features. You cannot clutch it in your fist like a diamond.

This truth hit Gaddafi like a tsunami in a drainage channel, where he was shot. Instead of Africa paying homage to a revolutionary who had deposed King Idris, Gaddafi was on his knees begging for mercy before young Libyan revolutionaries ending his rule.

A curse seems to bring bad luck to rulers who profess a heightened dedication to the continent. It is like their preoccupation with enlarging and commanding a fleet distracts them from paying sufficient attention to the ship they are sailing. And part of their fate is that a Gaddafi must not learn from Kwame Nkrumah. Otherwise, they would no longer be themselves, and we would probably have little reason to talk or write about them.

Those close to them are also forbidden from poring over history. Otherwise, they would no longer be regarded as loyal.

President Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) has more than a passing interest in the promotion of relations between African countries. Apart from pan-Africanism featuring in various speeches and pieces of party literature, the government has deployed the army in Somalia, DR Congo, the Central African Republic, and so on.

If our soldiers plundered and committed other crimes in the Congo, that has been sorted out. Our taxpayers are paying the fines imposed by an international court. In Somalia, serious money from the West could have been an incentive, but many other countries could have gone after the same money.

They feared the battlefield. War things aside, Mr Museveni has also advocated widening and strengthening East African cooperation, in particular, and African cooperation in general. My little query is over the NRM’s philosophy of rats.

If you have rats in your house, would you normally solve the problem by driving the vermin into your neighbours’ houses? That would be a negative parish development model.

What about armed rebels? I have always wondered why Uganda’s rebels seem to linger around the country’s remote districts for years, playing cat-and-mouse with the mighty UPDF, whose ultimate chief, of course, is Gen Museveni, long idolised as Ssabalwanyi (lord of war lords), and recently also as Ssemalungu (master of deserts and wild lands).

How do those ragtag guerrilla armies survive for so long before the NRM government triumphantly announces that the rebels have been chased into a neighbouring country? Indeed, sometimes, as with Joseph Kony’s Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), into several neighbouring countries. Can you sleep comfortably just because the thugs bred by the failed politics of your land have crossed the border and taken their terror to other African countries?

It would be a rather curious expression of pan-Africanism.

Uganda's president Museveni and slain Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. Museveni continues to cast himself as a steward of unfinished Pan-African missions including integration. Gaddafi longed for a single African government before he was ousted in August and killed in October 2011 by rebels, following an uprising against his four-decade rule. PHOTO/COMBO

Mr Museveni, being a mortal who cannot be President forever, and NRM members now tearing each other apart for high positions, it would be reasonable to reassure neighbouring countries about the shape and solidity of the party’s pan-Africanism, just in case some of the angry party members become armed rebels and our neighbours are exposed again.

The writer, Alan Tacca, is a novelist and socio-political commentator.