Is Parliament a gang against us?

They are thieves. They are gangsters masquerading as lawmakers. They are traitors. Why don’t we just abolish Parliament?

Watching the institution repeatedly act with total disregard for their feelings, ordinary citizens frequently utter those rude castigations of Uganda’s Parliament.

Public frustration with the extravagance and arrogance of the institution was aggravated most recently by the delivery of several $ 200,000 motor vehicles to former speakers. This was in spite of a weak economy, with public debt almost unsustainable, and many Western donor entities imposing sanctions on Uganda over human rights abuses.

Sinking under the weight of so many direct and indirect taxes, high commodity prices and massive unemployment, citizens do not see their representatives in the House pleading with the Executive to lighten their yoke. Indications are that Parliament is in fact in cahoots with the Executive.

Through a combination of gerrymandering, muscle-aided intimidation, voter manipulation, voter bribery, blatant ballot stuffing and outright vote tally fraud, the ruling NRM has amassed a two-thirds majority in Parliament, which the Executive uses to rubber-stamp all manner of abuse of power.

This impunity is ensured by a legislature whose actors (in the guise of the 1990’s Constituent Assembly) empowered themselves to determine their salaries, allowances and privileges; plus subsequent amendments; not to mention naked MP greed, which the Executive serially exploits with thinly disguised bribes to achieve its cynical objectives.

The result is that the Executive and Parliament have no moral authority to check each other.

A court judgment recently lined up some of the assets of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council for disposal against an unpaid multi-billion-shilling debt incurred in controversial deals by Muslim leaders. The assets reportedly included the (famously Gaddafi-built) mosque in Old Kampala, making the stories on the matter sensational.

After his usual prolonged silence in such cases, President Museveni intervened and lambasted the judge for following the law without applying common sense.

In a nutshell, the court judgment had opened the possibility of an action (the asset disposal) that could be interpreted as desecration, conceivably sparking off very nasty events between factions of the Muslim community.

So, regardless of the constitutional independence of the Judiciary, President Museveni rubbished this judgment to preserve peace.

Of course there are questions and ironies:

What exactly is a holy place without holy guardians?

Couldn’t the sanctity of the mosque be preserved without the President overtly encroaching on the territory of the Judiciary?

When the Judiciary was wielding its independence, Museveni’s deliberate intervention in Old Kampala (the cost to the taxpayer is anybody’s guess) may have saved the mosque, but didn’t it also (inadvertently?) preserve the impunity of its guardians?

Museveni’s deliberate non-intervention in scores of cases over the years when Parliament flaunts its entitlement and parades its trophies or brazenly justifies its bribes also preserves its impunity. Can’t the huge cost to the taxpayer also trigger chaos? Why not apply the common sense principle?

The vehicles lavished on retired speakers who do not really need them are only the tip of an iceberg called public waste. It could only serve one serious purpose: to divert some of the public attention away from the plunder and extravagance under the current leadership in Parliament.

But now the just concluded Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers Conference (CSPOC) gives Uganda the chairmanship of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.

In a shameless world, many of the other members of the association may be relieved to have a chair that can lower accepted political morality to a place perfectly level with the gutter.