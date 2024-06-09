Is Uganda ruled by family failures?

Any individual, group or nation has a kind of composite energy for action. I don’t know what your textbooks call it, but I am trying to get at that combination of desire, determination, professional and technical knowledge, the time and sheer mental and physical capacity we commit to the problems we face as individuals or as a nation.

Experts have enough problems with things like GDP and measurements of happiness. What I have called the composite energy for action cannot be resolved into an undisputed mathematical number. Think of it as a ‘poetic’ quantity.

Completely regardless of where he is right and where he is wrong, an individual like Donald Trump, who needs no introduction, has acted in ways that have led him to spend a big portion of his composite energy for action in protracted and undignified legal battles with the American establishment and its courts.

That establishment is also spending some of its valuable energy dealing with Trump’s shenanigans.

Come home to Uganda. High profile individuals and the government as a whole have come under foreign/international scrutiny for abusing the country’s finances and the people’s human and political rights. Apart from withholding some foreign aid, sanctions have been slapped on a number of senior officials, rendering them unable to travel or do business in the concerned countries.

The response of Uganda’s officialdom is a classic example of why so many African countries cannot correct, cleanse and renew themselves.

Facing sanctions following accusations supported by strong evidence, Ugandan officials are fighting back by suggesting that the accusations are made by people trying to recycle their colonial and imperialist history; that the accusers want to steal, exploit or sabotage Uganda’s oil and other natural resources; that the accusers are calling Ugandans thieves, not because they are big thieves, although they are small thieves, but because Uganda has a tough anti-homosexuality law. Also, that thieving Ugandan officials should not be punished, since there are other countries where many people with power are also thieves… And so on.

Ugandans spend a lot of their composite energy for action designing, manufacturing, spreading, parroting and recycling denials and crippled excuses to defend the vampire state Uganda has become.

Even if we cannot describe or quantify our composite energy with precision, I believe that the same energy would be much better spent on confronting and removing the thieves, cleaning the establishment and finding trusted people to employ.

I recently heard of a lie so huge that you could fit both Uganda and Nigeria in that one lie. Confirming that our religious leaders are getting assimilated in the vampire state, the Inter-Religious Council, the fraternity where religious leaders share common interests without discrimination, has reportedly invented the idea of a family festival in the fight against corruption.

In our folly, we thought Uganda was led by an exemplary family man. Our other leaders are also mostly great family men.

They are also religious, often parading themselves at breakfast prayer exhibitions and on Martyr’s Day.

But now the Inter-Religious Council is insinuating that Uganda is thoroughly corrupt because its leadership is made up of people with low family values. And it is a family festival bringing together bigwigs who are great family people from all over the continent that will inspire Ugandans to breed honest children.

These will become tomorrow’s leaders and functionaries to shape an honest society.

Rubbish!

More billions will be spent and stolen, another toll on the nation’s composite energy reservoir, but with the blessing of bishops, pastors and imams.