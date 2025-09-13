Life with Donald Trump

Last week, Prof Francis Fukuyama of Stanford University gave the BBC the privilege to interview him. You may have listened to the conversation. Fukuyama’s central concern was the threat President Donald Trump poses to America’s liberal democracy. Trump’s impatience with the constitutional system of checks and balances, his contempt for mutual respect and most restraints established by tradition; the tension with Western Europe, the erosion of various freedoms, the tariffs; and so on.

But an area that the interview did not touch is the damage Trump’s presidency could bring to Africa’s shaky democracies. First, a few notes. Immediately after Trump’s recent one-on-one meeting with Russia’s President Putin in Alaska, several European leaders hastily packaged themselves to accompany Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to his meeting with Trump in Washington. Both meetings were aimed at advancing the quest for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Trump’s distaste for conventional diplomatic pre-summit preparations ensured that both the Alaska and Washington encounters were awkward. Not hostile, but awkward; and, it seems, leading to dubious outcomes.

The problem for Trump is that the longer he is kept dancing, the more evident it becomes that he does not have the intellectual depth to understand his beloved enemy in Moscow. Putin’s desire for Western humiliation will never be diminished by any amount of Trump’s verbiage. The hollowness of the interior from which the words seem to flow does not inspire remorse, but more aggression. Before Trump faces his self-deception that he can invent a completely new diplomatic art form based on tariffs and American superiority, China has exploited the anniversary of the 1945 defeat of Japan and the exhibition of Chinese military power to line up India, Russia, North Korea, Turkey and many others as friends and potential allies.

Among the many others, including those not necessarily at the anniversary, are several African countries; or, rather, the ruling elites of those countries.

Trump presents himself as a cross, a creature constantly alternating between a bully and a peacock. Western statesmen, coming from countries that have considerable wealth, strong institutions and confidence, can contemplate Trump, breathe calmly and improvise diplomatic channels to deal with the shifting signals from across the Atlantic; as they did when they ganged up to accompany Zelensky to Washington. They know that their big brother’s tenure is not a permanent fixture, but a storm of contradictions they can weather while growing stronger and sounding more rational.

In contrast, many African states are ruled by corrupt tin-pot autocrats who are used to keeping themselves in power by riding on conveyor belts of fraud and coercion. Their countries, poor and consistently mismanaged, cannot sustain their habit-hardened larger-than-life styles without foreign aid. However, many of them are touchy, thanks to the scars left by slavery and colonial oppression. They take offence very easily. Now largely alienated, even despised by Trump, some of these rulers are already making manoeuvres, partly out of desperation, partly to spite Trump, to position themselves as friends of the re-energised axis of Eastern authoritarianism.

The shape of tomorrow’s Africa is probably of little interest to Trump beyond mineral and proxy military deals. Africa is also now more distanced from Western intellectuals, who are focused on pushing back against the onslaught on their own freedom. Africans are, therefore, left at the mercy of their little lords. But with these little lords seeking benefaction and lessons from their new masters, the mass of Africans face an unsettling future. Their short to mid-term destiny may be to grind under the yoke of even harsher dictatorship.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.







