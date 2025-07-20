Makerere sinking. Is Uganda rising?

Academics often take a dim view of things said by less erudite people. But the latter form a big section of voters. Some of them can even be influencers. That is how ‘Kamagu’, a man who leads a breakfast chat show at Pr Senyonga’s Top Radio, gets mentioned in something about Makerere University.

Kamagu’s mission regarding political and public morality is – well – ‘intriguing’. He also entertains his audience with what more refined listeners would consider offensive sexist gossip about beautiful women in public offices. And he roams about with stories of shenanigans of randy men, who sleep around in shady circumstances.

Kamagu boasts that he is a fearless media operator ready to confront any wrongdoer. I assume he expects his audience to ignore his inconsistency when he encourages small people who meet Mr Museveni to concoct smart stories to extract (taxpayers’ money) from the President.

In a nutshell, getting free money from the hand of the President is not part of wrongdoing, even if it involves lying.

Enter Daily Monitor on July 8 with a story from Times Higher Education, a UK-based ranking organisation; that Makerere University had dropped from 8th (In 2024) to 41st position among Africa’s universities. Brimming with bravery, Kamagu ferociously attacked Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, Makerere’s Vice Chancellor. He whipped up anger against all Nawangwe’s shortcomings as alleged by his critics. He ruthlessly demanded that the vice chancellor resigns for running down this once-great public institution. Finally, if Nawangwe did not resign, Kamagu obsequiously begged Ms Janet Museveni (the First Lady and the senior minister of Education and Sports) to remove the vice chancellor.

I hope Kamagu distinguishes the complications of sacking the vice chancellor from the alternative of not renewing his contract. Be things as they may, Prof Nawangwe did not emerge as a bad mistake.

He is a logical feature in the kind of educational institution that the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) wanted Makerere to become. Liberal intellectualism, which typically questions the governance of the State, had to go.

Teaching staff and students singing about academic freedom had to be put on very short leashes. Even better, to be excluded. Rather have a brain drain. A government puts money where its heart is. By February 2024, Makerere had 78 professors instead of the required 419. The story is repeated down to assistant lecturers.

In contrast, Parliament is climbing towards 600 MP’s. About 200 to 300 would be adequate. Hundreds of RDC’s and presidential advisors are struggling to appear relevant, but NRM thinks them a necessity. Under NRM rule, staffing Makerere, funding serious research, academic excellence and intellectual exploration are not a priority.

Nawangwe, or anyone else, the vice chancellor must earn his comfort by not insisting that they are. It is dishonest to attack Nawangwe alone over corruption, nepotism, incompetence and fear at Makerere.

These evils have become so systemic they infect every institution or organisation where the ruling elite wants to retain control.

Serious academics, of course, do not call into programmes like Kamagu’s. But when he opened the show to his usual customers, Kamagu instantly cut off any caller as soon as they hinted that they were veering into a criticism of President Museveni or the minister of Education.

It is almost impossible to isolate an institution like Makerere from the national malaise. And, evidently, the fear characterising this diseased condition, infecting public institutions like Parliament or the IGG that would scrutinise the ministry’s role in Makerere, has also made laughable the bravery of a presenter breathing fire at a private radio station.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and socio-political commentator.