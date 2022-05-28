Many Ugandans get stressed because they are slow learners

I have concluded that we, Ugandans, are slow learners. Do not buy flattery from anywhere. The evidence of ‘slow’ is everywhere.

A driver casually tosses his empty plastic bottle onto the pavement and cheerfully cruises on. He hears the preaching, and sees all the footage from the environment gurus. He pauses, sighs. Tomorrow he will throw the bottle in the drainage channel itself.

Mr Joseph Sserwadda, who independently fled from an organised church and opened his own ‘papyrus’ church; a preacher who consistently attacked institutionalised religion and arrogated himself the grand title of ‘apostle’, is too slow to learn from his independence that the nature of Uganda’s Pentecostal churches is showy independence.

Instead, he spends plenty of talk-show time castigating the government for ‘dividing’ Pentecostals by registering rogue churches.

How can a government divide freelance Holy Spirit-mongers who were never united; preachers whose very method is defiance, independence and calling each other false prophets? So much so that even our ‘apostle’, who in a fashion also became the ‘presiding apostle’, dare not list the churches or preachers he regards authentic.

How can a government distinguish between genuine and false pastors? Both claim to be ‘called’ directly by God. Subjected to a police lie detector, the polygraph will expose the frauds.

If he is the spiritual tough guy God needs, he should start with battle-hardened and now court-embattled pastors. Do not dodge around. Help followers and potential followers. Of these pastors, who is rogue and who is not?

Look elsewhere. Ugandans are very slow learners. Periodically, President Museveni addresses the citizens on some issue that bothers them. Even before he was 48, Museveni was not an unstable reckless youth in a hurry to address matters. He usually took his time. He takes even more time now, plotting how to appear to be solving several problems without solving any.

Last Sunday, it was high prices. Our citizens have had 36 years to observe President Museveni. If they were fast learners, they would have concluded long ago that he neither had the desire nor the capacity to relieve them in this case.

During the two hardest Covid-19 years, even those of us who have little faith in NRM did not expect Museveni to enlarge Uganda’s already obscenely oversized Parliament and Cabinet. To our consternation, he did. Plus appointing more redundant presidential advisors and enlarging the herd of local government politicians and functionaries.

Big and small, all these people are directly or indirectly connected to the corruption grid, collectively abusing far more public money than they earn in official salaries.

Nor did we expect Museveni to remain so casual about the gross failure at accountability, after being so directly involved in attracting money and physical articles from various international and local sources.

Unfortunately, we quickly forget that the latest addition to the nuances of his identity is ‘Jjajja Tibuhaburwa’, a grand elder who cannot be corrected. If we were not slow learners, on such and other evidence, we should have expected the President to say exactly what he said last Sunday. Actually, he needs more taxes.

How else did we expect him to sustain his government and pay for the raw military force his regime needs to retain power?

He preserves the Vampire State as happily as we preserve our plastic-logged water channels and rogue religion.