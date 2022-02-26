Museveni’s 1986 wisdom was better than the Mbabazi-led Foundation

Gradually, President Museveni’s once trusted SUGO (Senior Ugandan Government Official), former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi, is shedding his perceived redundancy. Their failing nation may be reconciling them.

The quotation from Mr Museveni’s speeches most frequently used to flog him is the 1986 one about African rulers who overstay in power; rulers he despised.

Previously quoted to separate him from Africa’s dinosaurs, it is now cited to bundle him with them. Meanwhile, he wrestles the demons that tend to multiply under unending rule.

Take corruption, which we are almost tired of talking about. Thieves in high places are unlikely to stop stealing when their appointing authority is still in office. Instead, they probably show him (if he does not know already) the benefits of corruption, and of incorporating him, especially when they need very big amounts of money for pursuing their goal of retaining power.

On the other hand, even if unable to eliminate the vice, a change of ruler would at least spread the stolen cake to different people!

Better still, a new ruler often tries to address the fundamental problem itself to justify the change; that is, before the same disease grows under his rule.

As things stand now, if Mr Museveni fired a man with very long fingers, the man would grumble: “Why are you yourself not going away? If we came here because of you, you are also still here because of us.”

They have secrets that would rather remain secret. The easy solution is to recycle the thieves. Put them in different offices, but let them remain SUGOs.

Incompetence, inefficiency and corruption are bed fellows. This means that even age-exhausted mortals in supposedly serious jobs can comfortably keep their jobs.

So, if Gen Northwest spends half his office time with his eyes closed, dreaming about the present condition of his ancestors, he cannot be fairly sacked. He could even be a valuable asset before Gen Everything himself begins to enjoy shutting his eyes more frequently. General Northwest would have established the habit as normal meditation at work.

Patriotic, ambitious, impatient, or just stubborn, some citizens bitterly resent this stagnation, this decay. But they have no raw might. So they have no right to want change. They must be chastised. With what? With anything. Okay, mainly with whips. If they are not humbled, the inheritors will chastise them with scorpions.

The fear then is real: what if a large enough body of the masses woke up? Even more frightful, what if soldiers woke up?

Enter Amama Mbabazi. Yes, why does Museveni sometimes act as if he does not know that banished and forgotten SUGOs suffer?

Mbabazi is a good learner. He remembers what happened to him when he tested the resolve of General Everything by contesting the presidency in 2016.

ALSO READ: Could growing criticism by the West return Mbabazi?

And he cannot be too clever about political morality. Museveni can remind him in grim detail what happened to James Musinguzi Garuga when the latter tested Amama’s resolve in Kinkiizi. Shared demons.

These are old men trapped in the pitiful cycles of a tragic nation inventing roles for themselves. They are not alone. Africa has leaders of many other tin-pot republics in the trap. In their desperation, they have probably invented the Africa Global Security Foundation as a source of solidarity, intelligence, and possibly war tools to help each other in their plot to survive.