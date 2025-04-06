NUP ‘wave’ or NRM ‘mud’?

The word ‘wave’ has over 15 meanings. When Ugandans speak of a wave on which National Unity Platform (NUP) rode to finish the 2021 General Elections as the leading Opposition party in Parliament, they are referring to a sudden rise and movement of a mass of people following a leader or an idea.

There is a strong suggestion that NUP’s followers did not have a well-reasoned argument, but were being pulled by sheer emotional momentum.

Intoxicated by the imagination that if they had enough conviction and courage, the people could build a mass so big that its power would overwhelm a corrupt autocracy that had progressively shifted from its initial revolutionary zeal, through opportunistic ideological ambiguity to duplicity and cynical militarism.

This idea got abstracted and simplified into the slogan, “People Power, Our Power”, and found its principal articulator in the voice of singer-cum-politician, Robert Kyagulanyi (aka Bobi Wine), leader of National Unity Platform.

Uganda has many paradoxes. It is widely acknowledged that after 39 years in power, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has burdened Uganda with a baggage of problems that it cannot resolve without gouging out its own heart and lungs.

It is also acknowledged that, like the Democratic Party (DP), Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) and Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) before it, NUP has good reasons for attracting people to follow it.

However, and this is the paradox, that it is irrational, or only a wave, for people to actually follow NUP. I can easily concede that there are politicians and ordinary people who have jumped onto the NUP bandwagon without much reflection.

This happens with all popular movements and organisations whose work involves rallying people. But the mindless followers do not invalidate the cause of the movement.

And they do not weaken the reasoning of those who followed the ‘wave’ after sufficient reflection. Now, after the issue of those who followed the ‘wave’ without much reflection has been addressed, what about those who stay with the status quo without much reflection; those whose disease is ‘inertia’?

You can be one of those who blindly go with the wave of change because you are stupid. But you can also be one of those who blindly hold to the status quo because you are stupid. After disenchantment, exhaustion, age-related retirement and death, many former NRM advocates and spokesmen have been replaced.

The current line-up has battle-hardened media talk-show warriors like Buchana and Ssanyu lya Museveni (don’t laugh), and relative newcomers with names like Kibayo, Katabarwa, Kazora and Lufunya.

A stranger may think that they have agreed on this formula: The semi-literate advocates are to consistently sound deliriously pro-NRM and pro-Museveni, like undiluted fanatics, and the literate advocates (including lawyers) must deliver measured critical blows at the NRM. But both groups must end up unreservedly backing Museveni.

For the beneficiaries of NRM rule and the hangers-on who are targeting the national gravy bowl, it is very tempting to think that one has to be harebrained to play on the side of the Opposition, hustling for the day’s bread and struggling against State brutality and the NRM’s war mentality.

And for Opposition politicians who suffer under NRM rule, it is very tempting to think that one must be pigheaded to stand with a regime that has violated virtually all the values any nation claiming to be a democracy would aspire to uphold.

Suddenly, when the spectator’s eyes open, a restless horde riding a NUP wave does not look more contemptible than a reactionary herd sitting comfortably as icons of stagnation in a muddy NRM pool. You despise who you will.

Mr Alan Tacca is a novelist and

socio-political commentator.